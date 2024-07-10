Abuja man arrested with human skull and bones

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested Nuhu Ezra, who was found in possession of a human skull and bones.

The suspect was apprehended by officers attached to Iddo Police Division at Gosa Kipikipi village, Lugbe, Abuja, following a credible intelligence report.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said in a statement that Ezra was trailed and arrested with the body parts. During interrogation, he told investigators that he found the human remains in the bush while hunting in Kuje and intended to sell them to a customer for ₦600,000.

Adeh added that the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the deceased’s identity, the intended buyer, whether the suspect killed someone to obtain the body parts, and the duration of the suspect’s alleged involvement in such activities.

The Commissioner urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the following police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653, PCB: 09022222352, and CRU: 08107314192.

