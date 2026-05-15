Abia community lauds Otti for tackling erosion menace

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Umunwanwa community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia have lauded Governor Alex Otti for commencing work on the Obubambara-Ozu Umunwanwa gully.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Alex Otti on policies and interventions, Dr Christian Anokwuru said the gully posed existential threat to the community, having washed away many residential houses.

Anokwuru, a native of Umunwanwa who spoke while conducting newsmen round the gully site, currently undergoing reclamation by the State Government, said aside from destroying people’s houses, the gully also washed away part of the Community Primary School.

“We also lost the community square, which used to be a beautiful place, and our playing field to the gully,” he said.

He said the community equally lost many farmlands, plantations and economic trees to the menace.

Anokwuru further said that the gully dangerously threatened the Methodist Church, Ozu, and practically cut the road leading to Ogbodi Ring Road, before the current government’s intervention.

The President-General of the community, Chief Fidelis Okebugwu, and the Community Liaison Officer to the Project, Mr Oluchi Nwosu, expressed optimism that both the gully reclamation and road reconstruction would be successfully executed by Otti’s administration.

The two community leaders expressed profound gratitude to Otti for embarking on the two gigantic projects.

They said that completing the road would help to realise the long-expected Umuopara-Ogbodi-Umunwanwa-Ubakala Ring Road.

According to them, the road will not only open up the area to social development but also enhance its economic potentials, including commercial fish farming and sand escalation in one of the big rivers in the area.