Abia community hails Otti over gully erosion intervention

16 May 2026 1:29 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Otti

Governor Alex Otti

Enugu State

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Umunwanwa community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have lauded Governor Alex Otti for commencing work on the Obubambara-Ozu Umunwanwa gully erosion site.

The Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Policies and Interventions, Dr Christian Anokwuru, said the gully had posed an existential threat to the community after washing away several residential buildings.

Anokwuru, a native of Umunwanwa, spoke while conducting journalists round the erosion site currently undergoing reclamation by the state government.

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According to him, the erosion also destroyed part of the Community Primary School.

“We also lost the community square, which used to be a beautiful place, as well as our playing field to the gully,” he said. He added that the community had also lost farmlands, plantations, and economic trees to the menace.

Anokwuru further explained that the gully threatened the Methodist Church, Ozu, and cut off the road leading to the Ogbodi Ring Road before the intervention of the present administration.

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