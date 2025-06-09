From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chaka Chukwumerije, Abia State Commissioner and son of the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije, escaped death by a whisker following an attack by gunmen on Sunday.

He narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt two nights ago while travelling from Okigwe to Umuahia.

In a statement, his brother, Dike Chukwumerije, said the commissioner was travelling from Okigwe to Umuahia when the vehicle in which he was travelling came under heavy gunfire.

Dike was full of praise to God that, despite the fact that the car was riddled with bullets, all occupants survived the attack unscathed.

He said, despite the attack, his brother will continue to do his job without fear or favour.

“My brother has buried himself in his work so completely, so selflessly, that we are constantly picking up the slack in other areas of his personal life.

“This is the struggle we all, who are true change agents, face. And the further threat of being physically harmed for nothing more than doing the right thing.”

While expressing gratitude for his brother’s survival, he called for courage among Nigerians working for genuine change and urged them to remain undeterred.