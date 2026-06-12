Abducted pupils held in Oyo national park – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area are still being held within the Old Oyo National Park, 27 days after their kidnapping.

In a statement released on Friday, the governor said security agencies were intensifying efforts to secure the victims’ freedom.

“Every credible lead is being pursued and every lawful measure is being deployed to secure the safe release of the abductees,” Makinde said.

He disclosed that intelligence reports showed the victims remained within the vast forest reserve.

“Intelligence reports indicate that the victims are still being held within the wider Old Oyo National Park axis, a vast expanse covering approximately 2,500 square kilometres across parts of ten local government areas in Oyo State,” he stated.

Makinde noted that the difficult terrain was slowing rescue operations.

“The size and difficult terrain of the area pose significant operational challenges for security personnel, requiring patience, strategic coordination and sustained efforts to ensure a successful rescue operation,” he added.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the state’s toll-free emergency line, warning that unverified information could undermine ongoing rescue efforts.

He also appealed for continued support and prayers as security agencies work to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers.