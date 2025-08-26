Ebonyi State Commissioner for Women Affairs , Felicia Nwamkpuma, has clarified that a child alleged to have been abducted and sold in the state is in the custody of the state government.

Nwamkpuma, who is at the centre of the controversy surrounding the whereabouts of the baby boy, was on August 4, this year, requested by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force-CID Annex, Enugu State, to appear before investigators on August 19, with the baby.

Also invited were: Mr. and Mrs. Emeka Faith Ezichi, who were alleged to be with the baby as of the date the invitation was sent to them.

The police said the commissioner’s name “featured prominently” when the investigation into the case commenced.

However, the commissioner has strongly denied any wrongdoing, describing reports of her alleged arrest and detention in Enugu as “malicious and fabricated.”

In a statement by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Nwamkpuma insisted:that she was never arrested, stressing that she has remained at her duty post, “fully discharging her official responsibilities.”

She accused one Anyigor Methuselah Maduachi of masterminding what she called a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

“His latest misadventure should be seen for what it is- an attempt to smear the image of a hardworking public servant and distract from the noble work of the Ministry,” she said.

She dismissed allegations that the child, belonging to a single mother, Susana Nweze, was trafficked or sold as “reckless, unfounded, and malicious.”

Nwamkpuma said that the investigation by the police into the matter was ongoing.

Contacted for further clarification, the commissioner said: That baby is in the custody of our government. He is with our partner facility in the state capital, where kids in his situation are taken good care of once it is found that the parents or parents cannot take care of them.’’

A notice on the handover of the baby to her ministry by the Ebonyi State Police Command, which was sighted by our correspondent, was dated June 10, 2025. The baby was four days old as of then.

Also seen was a signed document of the child’s admission into the facility that the government partners with.

The incident had sparked heated debate within the state, with critics demanding transparency from both the police and the ministry.