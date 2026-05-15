A/ Ibom REC tasks 22 political parties ahead of 2027 polls

From Isaac Job, Uyo

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Ibom state Prof Anugbum Onuoha has cautioned political parties to conduct their activities within the provisions of the electoral act and guidelines to enable the commission conduct free , fair credible elections in 2027 .

Addressing chairmen and Secretaries of 22 political parties during his maiden meeting at INEC office in Uyo , Onuoha noted that political parties remain the primary vehicle for democratic participation .

” Your role include monitoring, mobilizing citizens, fielding candidates and educating your members directly impacts on the credibility and usefulness of our elections” .

Onuoha reiterated the commitment of INEC to all political parties in the state to ensure credible election process .

” Let me clearly states that INEC in Akwa Ibom is committed to effect transparency as seen in application of electoral act 2026 as well as our regulations and guidelines.

” We do not have a candidate in this election. Our only interest is to ensure that every vote must surely counts

” We provide a level playing field to All registered political parties . Any complain or observations you have, bring it to the appropriate channels or direct it to my office”.

Onuoha charged political parties to conduct their primaries and avoid spread of misinformation and shun violence.

” Conduct your primaries transparently, submit nomination lists on time , ensure your agents are are screened and accredited”

He charged political party representatives to bring down tension in the build up to 2027 general elections in the state .

” Let us work together to reduce tension and build public trust and confidence ”

Responding, the chairman of Inter Party Advisory Committee ( IPAC) in the state Blessing Udoh assured INEC of cooperation to conduct free and credible elections in the state .

” Let me assure you that alm political parties would conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election”

Political parties that attended the INEC were Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP), Labour Party (LP) , AAP, NA, AA, APGA, ADP, APM, APP, ADC and YPP.

Others were NRM , Accord Party, NDC, NEC, YP, Boot Party and PRP among others .