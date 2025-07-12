From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor Pastor Umo Eno has set two month deadline for Victor Attah International Airport to resume night flights and release N1.19b to revamp key facilities at the Airport.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Hon Aniekan Umanah and made available to Journalists in Uyo stated that the fund covers replacement of navigational aids, upgrade of airfield lighting and service charges to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The statement reads in parts:

“In a decisive move to enhance aviation infrastructure and enable night flight operations at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved and released the sum of ₦1.194 billion for the comprehensive overhaul of key airport facilities”.

Umanah explained that the intervention aligns with the Governor’s broader commitment to developing world-class aviation infrastructure and position the state as a hub for tourism and investment.

He said Eno has also given the airport management an eight-week deadline to execute the project warning that failing to meet the target will attract sanctions.

He noted that released of the fund was sequel to a request from the airport management seeking upgrades to the airfield lighting and navigational systems.

“The improvements are expected to significantly enhance the airport’s operational capacity, particularly by enabling safe aircraft take-off and landing around the clock.”

He observed that Eno has continued to prioritize infrastructure development under the ARISE Agenda and directed the airport management as well as contractors to adhere strictly to the timeline and ensure quality execution in line with international standards.

“Beyond the lighting upgrade, the Governor expressed optimism that several other ongoing projects within the airport ecosystem would soon be completed and ready for public use.

He urged contractors handling key infrastructure components to redouble their efforts”.

“These projects include the new terminal building, access road and car park, VIP shade cover, aircraft apron, taxiway, advanced security and surveillance systems, the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facility, and the Aviation Village.

“Governor Umo Eno’s decisive action underscores his unwavering commitment to world-class infrastructure and marks a strategic step toward transforming Akwa Ibom into a premier destination for business, leisure, and air travel in West Africa.”