5 dead in Plateau cholera outbreak

Plateau State has recorded 11 confirmed cases of cholera, five deaths, and 53 suspected cases.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Baamlong, who disclosed this in Jos said the confirmed and suspected cases were reported in Pushit, Mangu 1 and Mangu 2 communities in Mangu Local Government Area.

According to Baamlong, the state ministry of health is intensifying public health interventions to contain the outbreak, prevent further spread, and reduce its impact on affected communities.

He explained that the state had taken decisive actions to control the outbreak and protect its citizens via the deployment of additional Response Teams (RRTs) to the affected wards, scaling up of treatment centres and isolation capacity and the emergency procurement of Rapid Diagnostic Tests Kits, intravenous fluids and essential drugs.

The Commissioner further said that the ministry had activated an Incident Management System (IMS), for a comprehensive and multi sectorial response to the outbreak.

“The activation of the IMS ensures a coordinated, efficient, and accountable response structure in line with national and international emergency response frameworks,” he said.

Baamlong explained that cholera was an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

He urged residents of Mangu LGA and neighbouring communities to remain vigilant and take preventive measures, including drinking safe water, maintaining proper hand hygiene, avoiding open defecation, and ensuring proper waste disposal.

He also advised residents to promptly report suspected cases of cholera to the nearest healthcare facility for immediate attention.

While reaffirming the state government’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of residents, Baamlong called on development partners and other stakeholders to support ongoing response efforts.