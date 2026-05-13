35 undergo free craniofacial surgery in C’River

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Thirty-five patients with facial tumors in Cross River State began receiving free craniofacial surgery as the Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation launched its 30th medical outreach at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospit

The surgeries, led by Dr. Seidu Bello is being carried out in partnership with medical experts from the TY Danjuma Foundation and it’s goal is to give indigent patients a chance to regain confidence after years of living with facial deformities. “We are here to help people in pain have confidence in themselves again,” Bello said at the flag-off.

The foundation is also pushing for Nigeria’s first dedicated craniofacial hospital, which Bello said the proposed one-billion-naira facility would handle complex procedures like facial reconstruction and microvascular transfers, and serve as a center for training and research.

“Right now, we have maxillofacial units across the country, but no dedicated craniofacial facility in Nigeria,” he said. He argued that one hospital in each of the six geopolitical zones would create centers of excellence and raise the standard of care nationwide.

Bello also highlighted the scale of the problem saying cleft conditions affect 1 in 2,500 children in Africa yet treatment remains scarce and out of reach for most families. He added that over the past 15 years, the foundation has performed about 2,750 complex craniofacial surgeries.

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, represented by Health Commissioner Dr. Henry Ayuk, commended the initiative and called for stronger collaboration.

TY Danjuma Foundation Programme Officer Dr. Eucheria Abua thanked all partners for stepping in to help patients who had been in dire need of care.