2027: Zoning battle could hand Tinubu easy victory – Dele Momodu

Former Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has warned that persistent arguments over zoning ahead of the 2027 presidential election could hand President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a major political advantage.

Speaking on Politics Today, Momodu argued that opposition figures must prioritise strategy and consensus over regional considerations if they hope to unseat the incumbent president.

He maintained that there is no constitutional provision supporting zoning and cautioned that insisting the presidency must remain in the South could weaken opposition efforts.

He said:

“Strategically, there is no basis for zoning. Anybody who wants to remove Tinubu will have to come from the opposite direction.”

Momodu suggested that a northern candidate may offer the opposition its strongest path to challenging Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“If all of them are going to split themselves into pieces, and strategically, if they are serious now, they had better go and find an Atiku or a Tambuwal from the North, because that is the only place now that is free.”

He added:

“There is no zoning in the Constitution of Nigeria, so let us stop distracting ourselves.”

The veteran journalist further argued that the North remains a decisive voting bloc capable of shaping the outcome of the election if united behind a single contender.

“If the North fields one candidate, nobody can defeat them. I am sure about that. Everybody who is shouting today that they want to be president is from the South.”

Momodu also called on southern political hopefuls, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, to urgently explore a consensus arrangement to avoid splitting support.

“I would suggest that the southern candidates should meet urgently, if possible, and maybe they will withdraw for Jonathan or for Peter Obi.”

He warned that multiple southern candidacies could ultimately damage the region’s chances in the 2027 presidential race.

“But if Peter Obi and Jonathan and Seyi Makinde decide to continue in the race, it is going to backfire for the South.”

Momodu described consensus as the most practical option for any opposition coalition serious about mounting a formidable challenge against Tinubu in 2027.