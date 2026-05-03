2027: Tinubu not afraid of contest- RHGI

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, aligned with President Bola Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Grassroots Initiatives(RHGI), has said the President is not afraid of a contest in the 2027 polls.

The pressure group stated that it is not true that President Tinubu wants to foist a one party state on the country ahead of the next general election.

The RHGI, Director General, Jaafaru Sa’ad, while speaking at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Sunday, stated that the President has impacted positively on different sectors of the economy in the last three years.

Consequently, Sa’ad stated that there is need to allow the President go for a second term, noting tfour years is insufficient to make substantial progress.

According to him, “Nigerians should be wary of desperate politicians who are promising them one term in office. A single term of four years does not grant enough time to effect any substantive change and capable of truncating the peaceful rotational presidency we have enjoyed so far as a nation.

“If they could not fix a state they governed in eight and did not turn it into an Eldorado in that region, it exposes the underbelly fraudulent character of men who are desperately gallivanting the nooks and crannies of Nigeria seeking to hide under fake promises to usurp power. This also exposes their naivety and lack of the understanding of the complexities of governance.”

Sa’ad, while stating that there are signs of economic recovery under the Tinubu administration, implored citizens “to support this mandate for stability,as we build a nation where every region contributes to and benefits from our collective progress.”

He added “economic growth is returning to Nigeria courtesy of the

many works and economic reforms being carried out by Mr. President. Inflation rate which hit a 30-year high of 34.8% in December 2024, went down to 15.2% in December 2025. The International Monetary Fund, IMF, expects the Nigeria economy to expand by 4.4% in 2026.

“This is largely because of the work being done by Mr. President. Another huge indication that Mr. President is doing a fantastic job to rebuild the economy, is that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, foreign exchange reserves have risen to $46billion, which is the highest the country has witnessed in the last seven years.”