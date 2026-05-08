2027: Pro-Tinubu group to hold prayer rally May 10

By Chinelo Obogo

A grassroots political group, The Renewed Hope Network (TRN), has said it would hold a congregational prayer on Sunday, May 10, where it would formally endorse President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, its Director General, Oyinlomo Danmole, said the Justice Forum and the Mandate Group are part of the TRN and that the movement’s objective is to mobilise grassroots support across Nigeria for the 2027 presidential election.

Danmole said TRN is different from the conventional political organisations, describing it as a community-based mobilisation platform, which engages ordinary Nigerians in their own languages, respects different cultures and traditions and works to set up the Renewed Hope Agenda in every ward, polling unit and community across the country.

“Our primary objective is to mobilise strong nationwide support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Beyond elections, TRN seeks to promote civic participation, national unity, political inclusion and good governance through structured grassroots engagement,” he said.

He noted that the organisation’s reach extends to youths, women, market associations, artisans, farmers and traditional institutions.

The main point of the announcement was the forthcoming special congregational prayer for Nigeria and President Tinubu and is expected to attract over 55,000 participants drawn from all six geopolitical zones, diverse faith-based organisations and various walks of life.

Danmole said the gathering is more than a political event, describing it as a platform for intercessory prayers for the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria, as well as for divine guidance and strength for the Tinubu administration.

He said the organisation would endorse Dr Obafemi Hamzat as its preferred candidate for the governorship of Lagos State. He cited Hamzat’s vision, capacity and track record of commitment to development in what he referred to as the “Centre of Excellence” as the basis for the endorsement.

He used the occasion to defend the Tinubu administration’s record, arguing that the president had shown leadership through his reforms across multiple sectors. He pointed to changes in the economy, infrastructure, education, social investment, security architecture and national productivity as evidence of a government working to reposition Nigeria for long-term growth.

Noting that the reforms have caused hardships on many Nigerians, the TRN Director General insisted that it is temporary and that the sacrifices were necessary and that the results would deliver shared prosperity. “These reforms, though demanding in the short term, are repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth,” he maintained.

‎He pledged that TRN would intensify its grassroots mobilisation efforts in the months ahead and deepen its community outreach programmes as the 2027 election cycle draws closer.

