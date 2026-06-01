2027 Presidency: The Ijaw strategic imperatives

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Presidency (2010–2015) marked an unprecedented moment in Nigeria’s political history: the ascension of an Ijaw man from the Niger Delta to the highest office in the land. This event carried profound symbolic weight for the Ijaw nationality, one of Nigeria’s historically marginalized oil-producing groups. Many expected this symbolic breakthrough to translate into transformative socio-economic benefits for the Ijaw people and the wider Niger Delta. Yet the tangible structural gains fell short of expectations. Drawing on historical context, elite theory, and comparative minority politics, this analysis argues that symbolic representation without institutional leverage yields ephemeral gains.

In May 2010, following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Vice-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan assumed the role of President of Nigeria. One year later, he won the 2011 general election, becoming the first democratically-elected president from Nigeria’s Niger Delta region and the first Ijaw head of state. For the Ijaw—Nigeria’s fourth-largest ethnic group—Jonathan’s rise was a watershed. The symbolism of an Ijaw presidency was potent. It seemed to confirm that Nigeria’s federal system could, at least occasionally, elevate leaders from historically peripheral groups. In the eyes of many Niger Deltans, Jonathan’s time in Aso Rock was expected to redress decades of environmental degradation, infrastructural neglect, and political exclusion. Yet, by the end of his tenure in 2015, there was a widespread perception that the expected “dividends of democracy” had not meaningfully materialised for the Ijaw nationality.

Why did this happen? This failure was not necessarily a reflection of Dr. Jonathan’s personal intentions or political will, but rather a function of the absence of a coherent, organized, and disciplined Ijaw political bloc capable of mobilizing influence, negotiating power, and ensuring that dividends of democracy flowed to its constituent base in a sustainable manner.

The Ijaw people, numbering an estimated 15–20 million, are scattered across Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and parts of Ondo, Edo, and Akwa Ibom States. They inhabit much of the core oil-producing areas of the Niger Delta. Despite living atop Nigeria’s economic lifeline—petroleum—the Ijaw have historically been marginalised in national politics. Their position within Nigeria’s ethnic calculus has been shaped by a combination of geography, internal diversity, and the dominance of larger groups (Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba, and Igbo) in federal politics.

The 1966 “Twelve-day Revolution” led by Isaac Adaka Boro remains a touchstone of Ijaw political consciousness. Boro’s short-lived declaration of the Niger Delta Republic was less a secessionist blueprint than a desperate protest against exploitation and neglect. Although it failed militarily, it became a lasting symbol of Niger Delta militancy and a template for later forms of activism.

In the 1990s, the Kaiama Declaration—authored by the Ijaw Youth Council—renewed calls for resource control, environmental justice, and political empowerment. The 2000s saw the rise of armed militancy, particularly the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), which leveraged disruption of oil production to press for concessions. Yet, while these movements generated international attention, they did not translate into coherent, formalised political machinery at the national level.

Jonathan’s political career began in Bayelsa State as Deputy Governor in 1999. He became Governor in 2005 following the impeachment of his predecessor, and in 2007, he was chosen as Vice-Presidential candidate alongside Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Yar’Adua’s prolonged illness created a constitutional crisis resolved only when the National Assembly invoked the “Doctrine of Necessity” to make Jonathan Acting President in February 2010.

At its core, Nigeria’s political order is driven by elitist politics — a system in which the strategic interests of dominant ethnic groups are mediated through a tightly knit network of political elites, backed by structures of mobilization that reach deep into their communities. As scholars like Richard Joseph have observed, “prebendal politics” dominates and is a system where public office is treated as a means for distributing material benefits to supporters and allies.

Among the three major ethnic groups, there exists a visible political hierarchy where leadership is respected and followership is disciplined. These groups have built political blocs—not merely in the sense of electoral numbers, but as institutions of negotiation, influence, and collective interest defense. Their political leaders, once in positions of power, can rely on these blocs to secure legitimacy at home, while also having the leverage to make national political deals that result in tangible benefits flowing back to their people—in infrastructure, appointments, economic opportunities, and policy focus. In this framework, the Presidency is powerful but not omnipotent. The capacity to deliver benefits to one’s home constituency depends on pre-existing organisational structures and the ability to mobilise elite networks. Yes, the dividends of democracy in such systems do not appear by accident; they are the products of sustained political engineering and the long-term building of institutions of ethnic political influence.

To illustrate, the northern political bloc offers a prime example: its entrenched networks in the bureaucracy, military, and party structures have ensured a consistent flow of patronage when its elites occupy federal office. The South-West and South-East blocs have similar, though distinct, mechanisms. In contrast, the Ijaw entered the Jonathan Presidency without such a coordinated machinery. There was no centralized caucus to aggregate demands, negotiate policy concessions, or ensure equitable distribution of resources as the Ijaw political class was fragmented, with competing interests and loyalties. The Ijaw National Congress (INC) exists as a socio-cultural organization, but it has not evolved into a formidable political bloc capable of mobilizing the Ijaw electorate, negotiating with other ethnic groups, or ensuring the equitable distribution of political gains.

Jonathan’s Presidency was not without accomplishments. His government rebased Nigeria’s GDP, making it Africa’s largest economy by 2014. Infrastructure projects, including rail rehabilitation and road expansions, were notable. The power sector saw partial privatisation, aimed at improving electricity supply. His administration also pursued the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme initiated in 2009, which disarmed thousands of militants.

However, the Jonathan Presidency coincided with major national governance challenges—economic headwinds (including revenue shocks), deep security crises (notably the Boko Haram insurgency), and fiscal constraints that limited discretionary spending. Policy tradeoffs and national priorities sometimes meant local expectations in the Niger Delta could not be prioritized. Media and public discourse also focused heavily on national security and corruption controversies, which shaped what the administration could credibly pursue.

Critically, there was no structured mechanism to ensure that any Ijaw-specific gains would endure beyond his presidency. Jonathan practically ascended to the Presidency without a ready-made Ijaw political base in the mold of the Northern Political Forum, Afenifere, or Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s political wing. The absence of such a structure meant that:

• No coherent “Ijaw agenda” was presented or defended at the highest level.

• Political appointments of Ijaws during his tenure lacked coordinated selection and were often driven by individual connections rather than collective strategy.

• The opportunity to use the Presidency to lay the foundations for enduring Ijaw political leverage was largely lost.

Consequently, while Jonathan himself served as a source of pride to the Ijaw nation, his Presidency did not translate into a long-term reconfiguration of the Ijaw people’s place in Nigerian politics. Rather, there was the co-optation of the Jonathan’s Presidency by national elites, even as his presidency became embedded within the PDP’s national power calculus, which prioritised electoral survival of the PDP over ethnic redistribution.

The absence of an Ijaw political bloc and the co-optation of the presidency by the elites of his political party meant that Jonathan had to operate largely within the frameworks of Nigeria’s dominant ethnic political coalitions. His political survival depended on maintaining delicate alliances, often at the expense of aggressively pursuing policies that could have entrenched Ijaw influence. In effect, the Ijaw nation was a passive beneficiary—and in many cases, not a beneficiary at all–+of the historical moment that the Jonathan Presidency represented.

Once Jonathan exited office in 2015, the Ijaw nation had no consolidated political structure to preserve the gains of that era or to negotiate relevance in the new political order. The vacuum left behind illustrated, in stark terms, the danger of entering national politics without a strategic base.

The approaching 2027 general election introduces a new strategic problem for the Ijaw ethnic nationality. Unlike the Jonathan Presidency of 2010–2015, when the political question was primarily how to convert an already achieved symbolic breakthrough into tangible institutional gains, the 2027 cycle presents a more complex choice architecture. On one side stands the possibility of a Goodluck Ebele Jonathan candidacy, which would again activate the emotional and symbolic appeal of an Ijaw son occupying the summit of national power. On the other side is the third-force configuration associated with Peter Obi, now of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founded by Senator Seriake Dickson.

Seen through a game-theory lens, the Ijaw dilemma is not simply about preference; it is about coordination. In a coordination game, the best outcome is achieved when relevant actors choose the same strategy and move together. For the Ijaw, the central problem is whether to coalesce behind one southern-backed pathway or risk fragmentation across competing options. If the Ijaw electorate, elite class, youth groups, and opinion leaders split between Jonathan and the Obi NDC option, the result may be a diluted bargaining position and diminished influence in the larger national contest. If, however, they align around one choice, they may improve their leverage as a coherent political bloc.

A Jonathan candidacy offers one payoff structure. Because Jonathan is an Ijaw son, his return to the ballot would likely trigger ethnic pride, nostalgia, and the hope of restored access to the levers of federal power. In game-theoretic terms, this is an appeal to identity-based payoff: the utility of seeing “one of our own” in power. Yet that payoff is not automatic. The Ijaw must still ask whether a Jonathan candidacy would be strategically optimal in a field where a fragmented South could inadvertently strengthen the ruling party or another better-coordinated coalition. If the expected result of a Jonathan candidacy is simply the division of southern votes, then the symbolic benefit may be offset by a strategic loss.

The Obi option, by contrast, represents a coalition-based third-force strategy. Reports of Obi’s consultations with Jonathan and his movement toward the NDC camp under Dickson suggest an effort to build a broader alliance rather than rely on identity alone. For the Ijaw, this creates a different game: not the game of ethnic self-assertion alone, but the game of coalition bargaining. If Obi becomes the vehicle through which a wider anti-incumbent or reformist alliance is assembled, the Ijaw may calculate that their optimal move is not necessarily to insist on the presidential ticket itself, but to secure a meaningful place within the governing bargain. In this scenario, Dickson’s NDC would function as a strategic platform through which Ijaw interests could be translated into institutional relevance beyond a single candidacy.

The challenge, however, is that both options carry opportunity costs. Jonathan as candidate may maximize symbolic identification but could reignite old questions about party loyalty, elite co-optation, and the durability of post-election gains. Obi on an NDC platform may offer coalition relevance, but it does not guarantee that Ijaw interests will sit at the centre of the resulting power arrangement. In both cases, the Ijaw must decide whether to play a pure identity game or a mixed strategy game that balances ethnicity, coalition, and long-term institutional payoff.

There is, however, a third strategic option that may be more consistent with the logic of collective bargaining outlined in the broader Ijaw political tradition: consolidating the Ijaw electorate under the NDC not necessarily as an electoral end in itself, but as a bargaining instrument. The realpolitik of the present-day Ijaw ethnic nation demands that political alignment should be approached not as an act of emotional attachment or partisan migration, but as a negotiation framework rooted in measurable communal gains. Under this pathway, the NDC becomes less a destination and more a platform through which the Ijaw nation can aggregate electoral value and deploy it as leverage.

Thus, from a game-theory perspective, this resembles a coalition bargaining game. In such games, smaller but strategically positioned actors maximize utility not by acting alone, but by becoming indispensable coalition partners. Rather than fragmenting support across competing presidential ambitions, the Ijaw political class could coordinate around a unified bloc strategy, creating sufficient electoral value to negotiate with whichever coalition requires Southern support or Niger Delta legitimacy.

Such negotiations should not be abstract. They must be tied to concrete institutional payoffs. Instead of focusing solely on the Presidency, the Ijaw political class could negotiate for high-value strategic offices capable of shaping national decision-making and policy influence. Positions such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Speaker of the House of Representatives, or other critical national appointments may produce more durable political returns than symbolic access alone. The lesson from the Jonathan years is that proximity to presidential power does not automatically translate into collective advancement. Institutional positioning matters.

This strategy also requires a transition from personality politics to systems politics. One recurring weakness in Ijaw political engagement has been the absence of a permanent policy architecture capable of coordinating elite consensus, conducting political intelligence, modeling electoral scenarios, and sustaining negotiations beyond election cycles. The passing of elder statesmen and the fragmentation of elite voices have exposed a strategic vacuum.

For this reason, the need for an Ijaw political think-tank and lobbying institution becomes urgent. Such a body should function as a permanent strategic platform—a cross-generational institution bringing together political actors, academics, youth leaders, technocrats, traditional authorities, diplomats, and policy experts. Its role would extend beyond elections: mapping political opportunities, articulating collective demands, coordinating negotiations, producing policy papers, and acting as a structured voice for Ijaw interests in Abuja and international policy spaces. The era of ad hoc consultations and reactive political mobilization may no longer be sufficient.

The urgency of such institutional coordination becomes even more evident when viewed against the current leadership tensions within the Ijaw National Congress (INC). Recent controversies surrounding the emergence and inauguration of High Chief (Hon.) MacDonald Ebi Igbadiwei, Esq. as the 9th President of the INC, including litigation and disagreements over electoral processes, have exposed the risks of elite fragmentation at a moment requiring strategic unity. Reports indicate disputes involving the electoral process, interventions by the Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE), legal contests by aggrieved parties, and broader concerns over preserving cohesion within the apex socio-cultural body. Yet, the newly inaugurated leadership has repeatedly framed reconciliation and collective purpose as central priorities.

At a time when the Nigerian political landscape is entering a potentially defining pre‑2027 transition phase, the Ijaw nation may not possess the luxury of prolonged internal contestation. This moment calls for statesmanship over factionalism. There is a need to respectfully call upon critical stakeholders particularly CITRE, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and aspirants or stakeholders pursuing legal challenges regarding the Electoral Committee and election outcomes to re‑examine present positions and seek pathways toward reconciliation.

The objective should not be the triumph of one camp over another, but the prevention of a leadership vacuum within the INC at a strategically sensitive period in Nigeria’s political evolution. History suggests that ethnic nationalities often lose bargaining power when internal divisions weaken their capacity for coordinated engagement. Fragmentation at the apex level risks transmitting uncertainty throughout broader Ijaw political structures and weakening the very collective leverage needed for the 2027 calculations discussed above. The emerging administration under High Chief Igbadiwei has itself publicly appealed for healing, unity, and a collective voice for the future of the Ijaw nation. This spirit provides a possible bridge for moving beyond contestation toward institutional consolidation.

The preferred path forward, therefore, is onward and forward together: as a united, indivisible, and collective force rather than as fragmented camps competing for legitimacy. The Ijaw struggle has historically advanced whenever political leaders, traditional authorities, intellectual voices, youth movements, and civil institutions acted in concert. The challenge before the present generation is whether it can once again subordinate immediate disagreements to long-term national interest. Ethnic nationalities that sustain influence in modern democracies often do so through organized policy ecosystems and institutional advocacy networks. The Ijaw nation may therefore require not merely a political movement, but a permanent political strategy architecture capable of transforming economic relevance into political power.

The strategic lesson is clear. The Ijaw cannot afford passive celebration or impulsive division. Their advantage lies in disciplined coordination, credible negotiation, and the ability to convert whichever Southern pathway they choose into a durable political structure. In this respect, the 2027 election should be understood not merely as a contest of personalities, but as a test of whether the Ijaw nationality can act as a coherent strategic player in Nigeria’s evolving political marketplace.

Likewise, symbolic representation without structural preparedness yields only fleeting gains. If history should present another opportunity for an Ijaw son or daughter to ascend to the Presidency — or to any other major national political office — the Ijaw nation must ensure that it is ready to capitalize on such a moment.

The Ijaw cannot afford to operate in isolation; they must navigate the complexities of Nigerian politics while advocating for their interests. Third, it emphasizes the importance of long-term planning. A political bloc must be established and sustained over time, not created reactively when an Ijaw individual ascends to power.

To achieve this, there is an urgent need to:

• Create a Permanent Political Structure — The Ijaw must move beyond socio-cultural organizations like the INC to create a political platform that integrates traditional leaders, youth groups, women’s organizations, and political elites. This platform should have a clear structure, with defined leadership roles and mechanisms for grassroots mobilization.

• Cultivate Leadership Across Generations — The bloc must invest in grassroots leadership to ensure that political gains trickle down to the community level. This includes training young Ijaw leaders, supporting community-based organizations, and creating mechanisms for equitable distribution of resources ensuring that experienced political elders mentor emerging leaders, fostering continuity and institutional memory.

• Build Internal Discipline and Unity — establishing mechanisms to resolve internal disputes without weakening collective bargaining power at the national level.

• Develop an Ijaw Agenda — The Ijaw political bloc must articulate a clear, non-negotiable and comprehensive set of political and developmental agenda that addresses key issues such as environmental restoration, economic empowerment, and political inclusion. This agenda should guide Ijaw representatives in national politics and be pursued vigorously whenever Ijaws are in positions of influence as an act of accountability to Ijaw communities.

• Integrate the Ijaw Political Bloc into National Networks — Building alliances with other ethnic political blocs, not from a position of subservience, but as a recognized force in Nigeria’s power equation. This requires cultivating relationships with political actors from the major ethnic groups and other minority groups to build coalitions that amplify Ijaw interests.

• Strengthen local governance transparency to prevent elite capture.

• Pair political strategies with economic empowerment to reduce dependency on patronage.

• Engage in public narrative shaping to frame national debates.

• Utilise legal and constitutional mechanisms to institutionalise gains.

• Leveraging the Diaspora and Intellectual Capital — The Ijaw diaspora and intellectual community can play a vital role in shaping the political bloc by providing resources, expertise, and advocacy. Engaging these groups will strengthen the bloc’s capacity to influence national and international discourse on Ijaw issues.

Comparatively, minority groups like the Māori in New Zealand or the Quebecois in Canada have leveraged structured political organisations to sustain influence beyond individual leaders.

Nigerian politics is neither a level playing field nor an arena for mere symbolism; it rewards preparation, organization, and the ability to translate access to power into lasting structural gains for one’s people. The Ijaw nation must internalize this lesson. If, in the future, another son or daughter of the creeks rises to the nation’s highest office, let it be said that the Ijaw people came prepared — with a political bloc so disciplined, so strategic, and so entrenched that no opportunity is ever again lost. For in politics, as in the tides of the Niger Delta, the moment will always pass; only those who have built sturdy vessels will sail forward when the waters rise.