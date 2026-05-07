2027: Otu returns nomination form, assures fairness, equity

From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has called on Cross Riverians to embrace unity and a common purpose, in order to reposition the state for greater political relevance and sustainable development, declaring that collective resolve, not division, would determine the future of the state.

Addressing stakeholders, including lawmakers in Abuja, shortly after returning his nomination form obtained for him by a group of Cross Riverians, he said the state must begin to chart a proper direction for its people, noting that the state has the capacity to rise stronger if its political class and citizens close ranks in pursuit of a common vision.

“They will actually give our people a proper direction to build and follow like other sub-nationals,” the governor said.

Speaking on succession politics and power, he struck a philosophical and conciliatory tone, insisting that power and leadership ultimately derive from divine providence and should never become a source of bitterness among political actors. “The issue of election, I believe, like I always say, power comes from God. For me, I will do the best for the state in terms of being fair. Nobody should take whatever happens as if it is a personal encroachment,” he stated.

The governor stressed that his administration will continue to be guided by equity and justice, promising impartiality in governance and political engagement.

“I don’t have any enemies. I don’t hate anybody,” he said. “But there is a need to do what is honest, because it is only that which can stand the test of time.” Governor Otu lamented Cross River’s declining political influence at the national level, blaming weak electoral participation and internal disunity for the state’s diminished standing. “It is very true that in this current dispensation, we have lost a lot,” he said. “Why did we? Because we couldn’t create the necessary impact that needed to be put on the ground. Our voting was very poor.”

In a frank assessment of the state’s political fortunes, he expressed concern that Cross River had, at critical moments, been outperformed by smaller and less formidable political interests because of avoidable divisions at home.

“We were defeated by some tiny parties in the field,” he observed, warning that endless arguments and factional contests only weaken the state’s collective bargaining power. “At any time we go for arguments and so on and so forth, it becomes a problem.”

The governor also spoke candidly about what he described as inequitable access to federal opportunities, suggesting that Cross River had not received its fair share despite expectations. “When positions were shared, we had about 54 positions,” I do not think we got half of that. I don’t want that kind of thing to recur.”

Otu said exclusion from political participation and appointments often fuels desperation and unhealthy competition, creating what he described as needless “life-and-death” political struggles. “That actually forms the basis for a lot of people wanting to contest elections,” he noted. “Because if a lot of people were actually engaged through that process, I don’t think we would have the life-and-death situation that we see today.”

Calling for a broader view of governance, the governor reminded Cross Riverians that political tenure is fleeting and must be used to build enduring institutions and secure the future. “Four years is very short. We have finished one already, and the other one coming will also finish in no time,” he said. “But we believe that in building the future, we have to look at it honestly.”

Urging reconciliation and hope, he enjoined citizens across political, ethnic, and regional lines to unite behind a shared destiny for the state. “Let us all join hands, and together, we will have a better Cross River,” he declared. “I give you my fullest promise: I will continue to work tirelessly to make sure that happens.”