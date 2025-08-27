…Says sons, daughters free to contest

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has stated categorically that any Igbo person can contest in the 2027 presidential election.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sen. Azuta Mbata, declared this Wednesday night in a statement he personally signed.

He described as fake and unfounded a recent media report alleging that the organisation had barred Ndigbo from contesting for the presidency in the next general elections.

Part of the statement reads: “Any Igbo person who belongs to a political party and wants to contest any elections whatsoever in 2027 is free to do so.

“Any publications to the contrary is fake news, did not originate from Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should be discountenanced by the entirety of Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo and not a political party. As such, Ohanaeze is not in a position to say, dictate or even advise on who should and should not contest elections in Nigeria in 2027 or at any time for that matter.

“Ndigbo are advised to continue their lawful political activities in the various political parties of their choice and membership.”