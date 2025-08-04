From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, on Monday, declared that support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The State Chairman of the party, Abayomi Tella, made this declaration in Sagamu during the inauguration of the campaign council and official campaign flag-off for the House of Representatives, Remo Federal Constituency bye-election candidate, Bolarinwa Oluwole, slated for August 16.

The Remo Federal Constituency became vacant as a result of the death of the former House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, Mrs. Adewunmi Onanuga otherwise known as Ijaya, last January

According to Tella, the South West PDP has unanimously agreed to support the president’s reelection bid because he hails from the southwest.

He said President Tinubu is the “Father of the nation”, hence the need to ensure his return to office in 2027.

Tella, however, urged party faithful to come out in their numbers to participate in the bye-election, and not to succumb to intimidation and harrrasment throughout the electoral process.

“We are not going to submit to any harassment or intimidation on Saturday. The election is a win-win for the party. This Remo Federal Constituency is our stronghold and this was evident in the outcome of the 2023 election. Our party defeated the seating governor in his ward. They will record defeat as far as this election is concerned”, Ogun PDP chairman boasted.

The National Vice Chairman, Kamorudeen Ajisafe, while presenting the party’s flag to Oluwole, disclosed that the Southwest Zonal Secretariat of PDP has been temporarily relocated to Ogun State until after the conclusion of the bye-election.

The move, according to him, is to ensure closer coordination and to stand firmly with the candidate throughout the campaign period, expressed confidence in the PDP’s victory at the bye-election.

Ajisafe condemned what he described as the “coercive and desperate defection tactics” being employed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, stressing that such moves cannot cover up the party’s failures.

“No amount of political intimidation or forced defections can distract Nigerians from the reality of APC’s abysmal performance,” he stated

The governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, Oladipupo Adebutu, added that the party is supporting Tinubu’s reelection to ensure that the bye election is free, fair and credible.

He emphasized the importance of winning the bye election and the need to challenge bad governance in Ogun State.

Adebutu noted that the party won 34 wards out of 35 in previous election in the federal constituency, saying the APC led government has lost goodwill due to its conduct.

Speaking, the APC House of Representatives candidate, Bolarinwa Oluwole, appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to allow a peaceful election devoid of any electoral malpractices

