2027: No party poses threat to APC in Delta state – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has dismissed suggestions that opposition coalitions and recent political realignments in the state pose any serious electoral challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor stated this during an interview with ARISE NEWS, where he maintained that the APC remains firmly positioned as the dominant political force in Delta State, despite defections and emerging alliances across party lines.

“My duty is to talk to our people, to deliver a candidate from Mr. President to the last person. I don’t think any party is a threat to APC in Delta State,” Oborevwori said.

He argued that electoral success would ultimately be determined by governance performance rather than political calculations or opposition mobilisation.

“What will make people support your party is what you are doing, what you are able to do. In terms of infrastructure, we are doing well. In terms of security, we are doing our best,” he added.

The governor also downplayed the significance of opposition figures and potential challengers in the state’s political landscape, insisting that development achievements under his administration would speak for themselves at the polls.

Oborevwori further emphasised that his administration remains focused on delivering infrastructure and strengthening security, which he described as key pillars of public trust and electoral support.

“We are very sure. The confidence we have is the people we have. The reforms and programmes are working very well in Delta State,” he said.

He reaffirmed that his political priority remains delivering electoral victory for the APC at all levels, including support for President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.

The governor’s remarks come amid ongoing political repositioning in Delta State, where coalition-building and defections have continued to reshape party dynamics ahead of future elections.