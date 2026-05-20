2027: Niger Group commends Gov Bago’s political credentials over APC NASS primaries

…says Sani Musa’s emergence clear choice of the masses

The New Niger Development Agenda (NNDA) has strongly commended Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, praising the governor’s outstanding political credentials and masterful handling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly primaries, while describing Senator Sani Musa’s emergence as the clear choice of the masses.

The group described Governor Bago’s leadership during the primaries as a shining example of political maturity, strategic wisdom, and commitment to party unity and the welfare of the people.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Adamu Musa, the NNDA praised the governor for his fatherly intervention that ensured a peaceful and harmonious process, preventing unnecessary conflicts and producing credible candidates that reflect the true aspirations of Niger people.

“Governor Bago has once again proven his mettle as a visionary leader with deep political credentials,” the group stated. “His ability to navigate complex political terrain while keeping the interest of the masses at heart is unmatched and worthy of emulation.”

The advocacy group emphasizlsed that Governor Bago’s wealth of experience and grassroots connections were instrumental in fostering consensus and strengthening the APC ahead of the general elections.

Turning to the emergence of Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, the NNDA declared it as the clear and unmistakable choice of the masses for the Niger East Senatorial District.

The group showered praises on Senator Sani Musa for his exemplary track record of dedicated service, legislative competence, and numerous impactful constituency projects that have transformed lives across Niger East.

“Senator Sani Musa’s emergence is a popular verdict from the people who have continued to benefit from his quality representation and unwavering commitment to development,” NNDA noted.

The statement highlighted Senator Sani Musa’s contributions to education through scholarship schemes, infrastructure development, and his consistent advocacy for the people of Niger East at the national level.

NNDA applauded the synergy between Governor Bago’s dynamic leadership and Senator Sani Musa’s legislative excellence, describing both as indispensable assets to the progress of Niger State.

The group urged all party members and residents to fully support these two exceptional leaders, noting that their combined strength guarantees continued good governance and accelerated development in the state.