2027: Nenadi Usman-led LP announces Chibuzo Okereke as presidential candidate

By Lawrence Agbo

The faction of the Labour Party led by Nenadi Usman has unveiled Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, who said Okereke emerged through a consensus arrangement involving party members and key stakeholders.

The decision was subsequently ratified during a meeting held in Abuja on Friday.

According to Asogwa, Okereke brings extensive experience in governance, public policy and institutional development, qualities the party believes are essential for addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

He described the presidential candidate as a respected governance reform advocate and policy strategist who currently serves as President of ERGAF-AFRICA Legislative Governance Innovation and Policy Hub, a research institution focused on legislative and policy development.

Okereke also works as a legislative consultant to committees and senior lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Beyond his policy work, Asogwa noted that Okereke lectures in the Department of Public Policy and Administration at Miva Open University, Abuja.

The party spokesperson said Okereke has earned recognition for his contributions to legislative governance, public accountability and institutional reforms, adding that he frequently provides expert analysis on national and international issues through various media platforms.

“Dr Okereke has built an impressive reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading voices on public policy, legislative governance and institutional development,” the statement reads.

“He embodies the vision of competent, accountable and transformational leadership that Nigeria urgently requires at this critical moment.”

Asogwa further highlighted Okereke’s academic credentials, noting that he holds a doctorate degree in legislative governance studies as well as master’s degrees in public administration and legislative studies, both obtained with distinction.

He added that the LP candidate has consistently promoted youth development, educational advancement and democratic reforms, describing him as a leader with the capacity to drive meaningful change.

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, he has remained committed to nation-building through youth empowerment, educational advancement and democratic reforms,” he said.

“His leadership, intellectual depth and proven commitment to good governance make him well-positioned to lead Nigeria towards a more prosperous and accountable future.”

According to the party, Okereke’s emergence reflects its commitment to presenting what it called a credible, competent and transformational alternative ahead of the 2027 presidential election.