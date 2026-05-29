2027: Kogi East APC to leverage Senator Echocho’s achievements for Tinubu’s re-election

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi East have vowed to mobilize massive support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, citing the Senator’s developmental track record as a primary campaign tool.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Mohammed on behalf of the group, the stakeholders noted that Senator Echocho’s achievements across the zone provide a solid foundation to win over the electorate.

They highlighted significant interventions in the education sector, including the donation of school buses, the renovation of several schools, and the provision of learning materials to various institutions.

The group also listed the distribution of farming equipment to local farmers, cash grants for vulnerable citizens, and various social intervention programs as evidence of effective representation.

Furthermore, the provision of boreholes and electrical equipment, such as transformers, were cited as projects that align directly with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The stakeholders reaffirmed their total support for the presidency, stating that the group is committed to ensuring a landslide victory in the zone.

They further advised party detractors to set aside personal grievances and prioritize the party’s collective interest to ensure a seamless victory in the upcoming polls.

“Senator Echocho’s performance has made our job easier,” the statement read.

“By showcasing these tangible projects, we are confident that the people of Kogi East will stand with the APC and President Tinubu to continue the journey of national development.”