2027: Kano APC inaugurates peace, reconciliation committee

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated an eight-member reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved members and strengthen party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The committee, is chaired by Bala Muhammad Gwagwarwa, and Nura Yaro Dawakin Tofa as Secretary.

During the inauguration ceremony in the state, the Kano State Chairman of the party, Haruna Doguwa charged the committee members to work to foster cohesion among aspirants and stakeholders within the party and ensure a smooth and united front as preparations intensify for the upcoming elections.

According to him, the party leadership considered unity as a major requirement for electoral success, stressing that the committee would help address misunderstandings and prevent internal divisions ahead of the elections.

“We are committed to ensuring that all stakeholders work together in the overall interest of the party. The reconciliation committee is expected to strengthen cooperation and mutual understanding among members,” Doguwa said.

He urged them to discharge their assignments with fairness, diligence and a sense of commitment to party values.

Saturday Sun investigation indicate that a significant number of APC members in the state were dissatisfied with the outcomes of the consensus model adopted by the party to select its candidates for 2027 polls.