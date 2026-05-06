2027 Kaduna central: LG chairmen, APC stakeholders endorse Shehu Sani for Senate

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, including all seven local government chairmen of the district, have endorsed former lawmaker, Shehu Sani as their preferred candidate for the 2027 Senate election.

The endorsement was announced at a gathering of party leaders and stakeholders in Kaduna, where the Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sadiq Mamman Lagos, said the decision reflected a collective position rather than an individual choice.

“We are here not to do anything but to endorse a candidate for the election coming up in January 2027,” he said.

“These are the major stakeholders, elected local government chairmen, party executives and key figures. This decision was not made by me; it is by endorsement of the major stakeholders in the central zone.”

He emphasized that the move does not eliminate the possibility of party primaries. “We never said there would not be primary elections in Kaduna Central, but the party and major stakeholders have endorsed someone based on credibility and political popularity,” Lagos stated.

According to him, Sani was chosen because he is a candidate “the APC can nominate, get the ticket, contest and win,” adding that “there is no other person rather than the former senator Shehu Sani… we are endorsing him because of his past records.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, called on party members to rally behind the endorsement, noting that synergy between Shehu Sani and Governor Uba Sani would accelerate development in the state.

“With Uba Sani as governor, and if Shehu Sani is elected senator for Kaduna Central, there would be faster development across the entire state,” Maiyaki said.

The seven local government chairmen from Chikun, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Ikara and Kajuru, also spoke in support of the former senator, highlighting his history in pro-democracy activism.

“He started a struggle for democracy in 1985. In 1993, he was arrested and detained for fighting for democracy. He has been arrested over 20 times,” they said. “The last time, he spent four years in prison for the sake of democracy. So, he is the father of democracy. We hereby endorse him for the 2027 Senate. The devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.”

Responding, Sani expressed gratitude for the endorsement, describing it as both an honour and a responsibility.

“First of all, I thank all the stakeholders, the party executives, and those holding positions of power in Kaduna State for this endorsement,” he said. “This endorsement is a challenge. It is also a prayer and an appreciation of what we have done in the past, as well as an appeal on what we should do for the future.”

He, however, maintained that the endorsement does not foreclose internal party democracy. “The endorsement does not preclude or exclude anyone from contesting this election. Any party member who does not agree should come and contest the primaries with me. I am open for that,” Sani said.

The former senator, who represented Kaduna Central from 2015 to 2019, expressed confidence about his chances in 2027. “By the grace of Allah, I will be back in 2027,” he added.

Sani also pledged improved performance if elected, citing his previous achievements. “If you look at the hospitals, orphanages, schools we constructed and the lives we touched, despite my running battles with the former governor for four years, what do you think now that the present governor is my friend and brother?” he said. “It is going to be all good for the people.”

He further noted the strategic importance of Kaduna Central, describing it as the most populous senatorial zone in the state, and expressed optimism that the district would deliver the highest votes for the APC in the 2027 elections.