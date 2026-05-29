2027: Iyere emerges Accord Party’s candidate for Edo Central ticket

By Sunday Ani

Humanitarian activist, Kennedy Iyere, has secured the Accord Party’s senatorial ticket of Edo Central for the 2027 general elections.

He emerged as the party’s consensus candidate during the primary election on Friday in Ubiaja, headquarters of Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, where he contested as the sole aspirant.

The primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing the five local government areas that make up the Edo Central. The local governments are Esan South-East, Esan North-East, Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben.

Speaking after his emergence, he declared that he was confident of defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the senatorial election, insisting that his political structure remained a formidable force in Edo politics.

He alleged that internal infiltration and disagreements within the party affected its chances in the 2024 Edo governorship election, which he contested before he later withdrew from the race, following a dispute involving his former deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Bright Enabulele.

He noted that despite approaches from other political parties, including the Nigeria Democratic Coalition (NDC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), he chose to remain with the Accord Party.

According to him, his decision was rooted in loyalty to the platform and confidence in his political movement, which he described as a force in grassroots mobilisation and youth-driven politics.

Iyere, who is associated with the “40Million Ballots Movement,” also referenced his role in mobilising support during the rise of the Obidient Movement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He further stated that his ambition to represent Edo Central in the Senate was driven by a desire to reform legislative representation and advance what he described as people-oriented governance.

“If Accord Party had not been infiltrated in 2024, neither the APC nor the PDP would have matched my political strength. That experience influenced my decision to contest the senatorial primary as the sole aspirant, and I am confident of defeating the incumbent to become the next senator representing Edo Central.

“Some people urged me to join other parties, including the NDC and ADC, but I declined. I am not a nomadic politician. God has given me unusual capacity for political and social mobilisation, and in 2027, I will defeat the APC and win the Edo Central senatorial seat.

“I joined this race because of my desire to help restore integrity to the federal legislature. The time has come to reclaim the legislature for the people,” he stated.

Political observers believe his emergence could intensify political competition in Edo Central as parties begin positioning ahead of the 2027 elections, with attention expected to focus on his mobilisation strength and grassroots influence across the district.