2027: If they try to rig my votes, I’ll go underground — Aisha Yesufu

By Lawrence Agbo

Activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, has warned that she will fiercely resist any attempt to subvert the will of voters in the 2027 elections, insisting that while she will not engage in any form of illegality, she will not accept electoral manipulation if she secures her party’s ticket.

“I will not do any illegality; I am not going to steal anybody’s vote, but if I am able to clinch my party ticket and we get to the general election, anyone who thinks they will rig the vote that the people have given me—that day they will know that when they go low, I will go underground,” she said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Yesufu, who has declared interest in the senatorial seat representing the Federal Capital Territory, said her entry into partisan politics does not signal an abandonment of activism, but a strategic shift in approach aimed at achieving stronger governance outcomes.

According to Daily Sun, she explained that her core objective remains the same—advancing accountability and better governance—but she is now moving from external advocacy to direct participation within the political system.

She argued that years of activism have helped expose governance failures, but without constitutional authority, solutions often remain subject to the discretion of those in office.

“You find out that when you talk about the legislative arm of government, it is supposed to represent the people, hold the executive accountable and ensure that those nominated for public office are people who will truly work for Nigeria. Outside, yes, I do have a voice. But inside, I’ll be able to do a whole lot more,” she said.

Yesufu added that her decision to contest elections is driven by the belief that lasting reform requires legislative power, not just public commentary.

“For me, I’m seeking constitutional authority to then be able to provide solutions to these problems,” she said.

She reiterated that her senatorial ambition should not be interpreted as a departure from activism, but rather its continuation through formal political engagement.

On concerns about political dynamics in the FCT, including the influence of Minister Nyesom Wike, Aisha Yesufu maintained that voters in Abuja remain independent and capable of making their own choices.

She said her campaign would focus on governance priorities such as education, infrastructure, security, empowerment, and accountability, stressing that her mission remains unchanged even as her strategy evolves.