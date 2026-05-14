2027: I will serve only one term even with gun to my head – Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has restated his commitment to serving only one term if elected president in 2027, insisting that nothing would make him remain in office beyond four years.

Obi made the declaration during an interview scheduled to air on News Central TV on Thursday, where he said stability and respect for Nigeria’s zoning arrangement were behind his decision.

“I want to be a one-term president because of stability,” Obi said.

“I would not stay a day longer than four years, even with a gun to my head.”

The former Anambra State governor also criticised the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing the government of worsening hardship through rising borrowing and the increasing cost of living.

According to Obi, Nigeria is currently facing one of its most difficult economic periods, adding that leadership should focus on improving the lives of citizens rather than clinging to power.

The former governor has repeatedly pledged to spend only one term in office since joining opposition coalition talks in 2025 before later moving to the Nigerian Democratic Congress alongside former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

During a Twitter Space hosted in June 2025, Obi maintained that any southern candidate elected president in 2027 should leave office by May 28, 2031, in line with Nigeria’s unwritten zoning arrangement between the North and South.

He also referenced former world leaders including Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Nelson Mandela, saying impactful leadership is not determined by how long a leader stays in office.