2027: Group calls for proper scrutiny of political office seekers

By Olakunle Olafioye

A group, the United Actions for Democracy (AUD), and other civil society organizations have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, to beam their searchlights on and thoroughly scrutinise politicians seeking elective positions with the aim of thwarting their ambitions in order to save Nigerians from being led by people of questionable records in the next political dispensation.

The group alleged that a number of individuals with dented credentials are currently jostling and positioning themselves for the 2027 elections and called on Nigerians to be on the watch for such individuals and work against their aspiration in order to save the country from becoming a laughing stock among comity of nations.

At a press briefing held in Lagos yesterday, the General Secretary of the group, Comrade Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, made an allusion to the recent classification of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ by the United States President, Donald Trumps, adding that the nation risked far and weightier negative classifications should INEC, the nation’s anti- graft agencies and other agencies saddled with the responsibility of screening politicians fail to stop them from running for political offices.

Comrade Ajayi while revealing that the group had petitioned the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in regard of one of such politicians urged that proper scrutiny should be carried out on those seeking elective offices with special focus on “misrepresentation of academic qualifications under oath, possible abuse of state resources and privileges and associations with individuals alleged to be involved in international financial crimes.

“This petition is submitted in the public interest to uphold the rule of law, strengthen accountability in governance, and preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“Our request is made in the interest of justice, the rule of law, and the preservation of Nigeria’s integrity in the international community.

“Nigerians cannot continue to be governed by fake elements who brandish fake governance everywhere, and as such destroying the livelihoods of the citizens and turning Nigeria into a “disgraced country” of “particular concerns,” he stated.

Comrade Ajayi also revealed that a similar petition had equally been sent to the Inspector General of Police, requesting the IGP for the attention of Head, National Central Bureau (NCB) – INTERPOL Nigeria, to initiate a thorough investigation and, where applicable, trigger appropriate international law enforcement cooperation mechanisms through INTERPOL concerning such individuals.