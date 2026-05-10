2027 election will be credible, days Peter Obi

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Anambra governor Peter Obi has expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote in a free, fair and credible election in 2027, arguing that the country’s path out of its current troubles lies in accountable leadership and a shift to a production-based economy.

Obi made the remarks on Saturday at the national convention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where he addressed party members on the state of the nation.

He attributed Nigeria’s worsening economic and security challenges not to a lack of resources, but to years of systemic looting.

“The country is not poor. Nigeria has been looted into poverty,” he said. “Every Nigerian is worried. No Nigerian knows where the next meal will come from. But we will change it.”

The former presidential candidate said millions of citizens are grappling with rising poverty, unemployment and insecurity despite Nigeria’s vast potential.

He pointed to official figures showing over 140 million people living in multidimensional poverty and more than 80 million young people either unemployed or underemployed as evidence that leadership priorities need to change.

Obi dismissed doubts about the integrity of the 2027 polls, insisting that voters will have a genuine say in choosing their leaders.

“Those who think we will not have a free and fair election in 2027 should rethink now. In 2027, we are going to have a free, fair and credible election,” he declared.

He urged a rapid move away from Nigeria’s consumption-driven model toward an economy focused on production and job creation, saying that was the only way to raise living standards and curb youth unemployment.

Obi also defended his decision to join the NDC, stating that his political moves have always been guided by principle rather than personal gain. Quoting Winston Churchill, he said: “Some men change their party for the sake of their principles; others their principles for the sake of their party.”

He said his defection was driven by a desire to work with leaders committed to rebuilding Nigeria ahead of the next general election.