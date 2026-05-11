2027 election: Kwankwaso ready to support Obi, says NDC chieftain

By Lawrence Agbo

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Ladipo Johnson, has said that former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is prepared to support Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election in the interest of national unity.

Speaking on News Day on ARISE News, Johnson stated that Kwankwaso is placing the unity of Nigeria above personal political ambition and is willing to back Obi’s presidential journey if it serves the greater national interest.

According to him, Nigerians dissatisfied with the current state of the country have credible alternatives from the South, with Peter Obi standing out as one of the leading options within the party.

If you are not satisfied with what is happening in the country, there are other leaders from the South, and within our party, we have Peter Obi.

He noted that Kwankwaso’s support reflects a broader commitment to national stability and inclusive leadership rather than individual ambition.

Johnson stressed that the former NNPP presidential candidate believes that preserving Nigeria’s unity and ensuring competent leadership should take priority over personal aspirations for power.

He added that such a decision demonstrates political maturity and sacrifice, especially at a time when many Nigerians are demanding a leadership change ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC chieftain maintained that if Obi eventually begins the journey toward the presidency under the coalition arrangement, Kwankwaso would stand firmly behind him.

His remarks come amid growing political realignments and coalition talks among opposition leaders seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

“If you are not satisfied with what is happening in the country, there are other leaders from the South, and within our party we have Peter Obi. We have also seen that Kwankwaso has thrown his weight behind this decision, because he believes Nigeria’s unity is more important than personal ambition, and I dare say he will support Peter Obi as he begins this journey,” he stated.