2027: Cracks in APC

• As govs split

•Uzodimma survives coup, amid plot to neutralise gov’s influence

•Two ex-govs fingered as masterminds

From Fred Itua and Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has been plunged into a bitter internal conflict following a failed overnight attempt to oust its Chairman, Hope Uzodimma.

The Imo State Governor began Thursday as a central figure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) power structure, appearing alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima to submit the President’s official nomination forms.

However, by Thursday evening, a faction of approximately 20 governors reportedly gathered at the lodge of the governor of a southern state in Abuja to orchestrate his removal.

Saturday Sun exclusively gathered that the move was intended to strip Uzodimma of his chairmanship, a role vital for coordinating the party’s gubernatorial machinery ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The attempted “palace coup” met with immediate resistance. By Friday, 18 APC governors staged a public show of solidarity, passing a vote of confidence in Mr Uzodimma. Amongst those backing the incumbent were governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris was vocal in his support, stating, “You can see our Chairman and our Vice Chairman. They are our leaders. We do not have any problem.”

Despite this, the rebellion remains active. Sources indicate that a dissenting group is now lobbying for Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to replace Mr Uzodimma, threatening a significant leadership shift on the eve of a critical election cycle.

The PGF Secretariat has officially denied any such rift. Director-General, Folorunso Aluko dismissed the reports as “entirely false and baseless,” claiming no such meeting or resolution took place.

However, multiple insiders speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the confrontation, with one source remarking, “The meeting held. The decision was attempted. What you are seeing now is damage control.”

Speculation regarding the catalysts for the move points towards an alliance between a former governor in one of the southern states and a presiding officer of the National Assembly.

The sources said the former governor’s grievances stem from Uzodimma’s perceived support for Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara who has been embattled since assuming office in 2023.

It was gathered that the plot against Uzodimma is at the root of the Senate’s attempt to amend its rule on election of principal officers. One of the officers of the National Assembly, sources revealed, view the Imo governor as a potential rival for the Senate Presidency in 2027, given Uzodimma’s plans to return to the upper chamber.

Saturday Sun learnt the Presidency is worried about the timing of the discord among governors, especially as it affects President Bola Tinubu’s re-election project. Since the PGF is the primary engine for state level mobilisation, the Presidency is worried that a fractured forum could hamper the President’s re-election campaign amidst a challenging economic climate marked by high inflation and food insecurity, a senior government official stated.

The Presidency also fears that any move against Uzodimma, a prominent South East leader, could alienate voters in a region already perceived as being against President Tinubu.

Whilst Senator Uzodimma remains in his post for now, the refusal of four governors to join the vote of confidence team suggests a “structural fault line” within the party.

With the battle for post-2027 positioning already underway, the APC faces the daunting task of unifying its most powerful group of stakeholders before the business of governing is entirely eclipsed by internal warfare.