2027: Anyim, Igariwey, Nwebonyi, others pick APC forms in Ebonyi

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Chisom Anyim, son of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Chief Iduma Igariwey, and Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Chinedu Ogah, are among the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants in Ebonyi that have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for the party’s tickets for next year’s general election.

While Igariwey, Nwebonyi, and Ogah will be contesting National Assembly elections, Anyim will run for House of Assembly election to represent Ivo State Constituency.

The National Assembly aspirants picked their tickets last Saturday, at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki, the state capital, while Anyim picked his own, yesterday.

Addressing journalists after picking the forms, Anyim, 25, said he was contesting the Ivo State Constituency election because of the political conducive environment Governor Francis Nwifuru has created in the state.

“His Excellency, the governor, has created an environment where the youths feel welcomed. He has created environment where the youths can thrive; he has created an environment where the voices of the youths matter to his ears.

“This alone gave me major motivation to come out and serve as a beacon of hope to the people of Ivo local government and to the youths of the state”, he said.

He opined that he was going to the House of Assembly to continue the great works leaders of Ivo local government, including his father, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, have done in the area.

“A lot of people are saying that I am too young, but, at the same time, never in the history has there been anyone too young to lead.

“And, most importantly, I am here to serve and not to obtain power. I am here to serve my people, and I am here to give them the life they deserve; give them shelter, give them food and give them comfort and, also, make them feel safe that they have no reason to fear or look over their shoulders or have a reason that when they are sleeping at night, they will be sleeping with one eye open. So, these are my reasons for coming out”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has expressed confidence in the party’s prospects for victory in the 2027 general elections, citing unity, grassroots support, and a consensus-driven strategy as key advantages.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, at the weekend.

Emegha dismissed concerns over internal disagreements, insisting that the party remains cohesive and focused on securing wins across all constituencies.

He attributed recent tensions within the party to “overzealousness” by a few individuals, stressing that such developments do not reflect the true position of the APC leadership in the state.

“Sometimes, overzealousness can push individuals beyond their limits, but this does not in any way undermine the unity of our party. We remain one family, and our decisions are taken in the overall interest of the people,” Emegha said.

He emphasised that the adoption of consensus candidates followed extensive consultations with stakeholders at the ward, local government, and state levels, describing the process as inclusive and democratic.

He said the party leadership, under Governor Francis Nwifuru, ensured that all interests were accommodated before arriving at a common position aimed at strengthening internal cohesion and enhancing electoral success.

Emegha maintained that all candidates flying the APC flag in Ebonyi would enjoy collective support, noting that electoral contests in the state are a shared responsibility among party members.

“No candidate stands alone. Every ticket belongs to all of us. We will work collectively to secure victory, as success in our constituencies reflects our strength and connection with the people,” he added.