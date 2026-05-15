2027: Akubueze declares for Awka North/South Reps seat, calls for equity, zoning justice

A Russian-trained engineer from Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Engr. Chukwuebuka Akubueze has declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Awka North/Awka South Federal Constituency, insisting that the time has come for the people of Awka North to be given a fair opportunity to represent the constituency at the National Assembly.

Speaking in Abuja on thursday after obtaining thr National Democratic Congress Expression of interest form. He Noted years of political imbalance and underdevelopment in Awka North, the aspirant said he remains “more than confident” of securing the seat because the agitation is no longer about an individual ambition but a collective struggle for justice, fairness, and inclusion.

According to him, since the return of democracy in 1999, no indigene of Awka North has represented the constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, despite both Awka North and Awka South constituting the same federal constituency.

“I am from Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area, and since I became old enough to understand politics and governance, no one from Awka North has occupied the House of Representatives seat. This is why I strongly believe this is not just my personal fight — it is the fight of the entire people of Awka North,” he said.

He argued that the people of Awka North have continued to suffer political marginalization and infrastructural neglect while development has remained concentrated in Awka South.

“We cannot continue to be sidelined. This is the time for our people to wake up and understand that this struggle is about giving Awka North a sense of belonging. Those from Awka South who truly believe in fairness, equity, and justice should support this cause because it is the right thing to do,” he added.

The aspirant referenced the recent political developments involving Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, saying the former presidential candidate’s position on zoning and fairness at the national level should also apply within the constituency.

“If Peter Obi could leave ADC because of issues surrounding zoning principles between the North and South, then I see no reason why Awka South should continue to hold this position indefinitely. The same principles of equity and fairness should apply here in Awka North and Awka South Federal Constituency,” he stated.

He further called on Obi and other party leaders to support the emergence of a candidate from Awka North in the spirit of justice and political balance.

“Peter Obi should also speak up for what is right and ensure that Awka North gets a fair playing ground. It is time for the people of Awka North to have representation in the House of Representatives.”

The engineer lamented the level of underdevelopment in many communities across Awka North, particularly in his community of Ogbulube in Ebenebe, where he said residents still lack basic infrastructure such as electricity, potable water, and good roads.

“I have worked as a contractor for years and I understand how government agencies operate. There are federal agencies like the Rural Electrification Agency and the Energy Commission of Nigeria that execute constituency-related projects, but my people have not benefited from these opportunities.

“In my own community, Ogbulube, there is no electricity, no pipe-borne water, and poor road infrastructure. Awka North remains one of the least developed areas in Anambra State because those representing us have not genuinely prioritized our needs,” he alleged.

While acknowledging that the current representative, Professor Lilian, has made efforts in office, he maintained that leadership should rotate to allow other qualified individuals contribute their ideas and experience toward developing the area.

“Of course, the incumbent Honorable has tried her best and has done well in some areas, but this is the time to allow another person to try. Leadership should not remain in one place forever.”

He also raised concerns over what he described as imbalance in the distribution of scholarships and empowerment opportunities within the constituency.

“Our present representative gave scholarships to people, but in reality, Awka North needs those opportunities more because poverty and illiteracy are more severe in our communities. This is why our people must unite and fight for this seat.”

The aspirant stressed that his ambition is driven by service, representation, and the desire to attract development projects to neglected communities through effective lawmaking and constituency lobbying.

“The position is primarily about making laws, but we all know lawmakers also lobby for constituency projects and interventions. I want to use that opportunity to bring development to Awka North and ensure our people are no longer forgotten.”

He emphasized that he is prepared for a transparent democratic contest and would accept the outcome of a credible primary election.

“She is a professor and I am a Russian-trained engineer. We are both professionals trying to contribute to the development of our people. What we are asking for is a level playing ground. If I lose fairly, I will support her, and if she loses, I expect the same support.”

Calling on the people of Awka North to rally behind the movement, the aspirant described the struggle for the House of Representatives seat as a historic opportunity to correct decades of political imbalance.

“I want to appreciate my people from Awka North and tell them that this aspiration is their fight. Nobody gives you positions in politics freely; you must fight peacefully and democratically for your rights.

“I also appeal to fair-minded people in Awka South to support this cause because justice, equity, and fairness demand that Awka North should produce the next representative for our federal constituency.”