A pro–Yoruba nation independent organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has insisted that for Nigeria to witness true development, its continued existence must be anchored on regional autonomy.

This was the high point of a communique issued by the group at its international conference, with the theme, “Sharia Law in Yorubaland: Setting Things Straight through Restructuring.”

The virtual conference, which had Prof. Oluwafemi Obayori as guest lecturer and presided over by YOV convener, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, brought together members of the YOV Global Coordinating Council; YOV General Assembly, other critical stakeholders, and prominent Yoruba sons and daughters across many countries to deliberate on the contentious and polarising move to introduce Sharia Law in Yorubaland.

YOV maintained that the continued absence of regional autonomy by the political class would ultimately leave the Yoruba with no other option than to pursue a realisation of total liberation and complete political independence for all her territories to form the Yoruba nation.

To address the highlighted concerns, participants at the conference stressed the urgent need for restructuring of the Nigerian state, to reflect the autonomy and integrity of its constituent nationalities. The conference advocated a comprehensive constitutional amendment to return control over local governments and economic resources to the regions, reduction of the burdens on the Federal Government and strengthening of grassroots governance.

It also recommended that the religious court system must be voluntary, limited to civil matters and operate within the bounds of national human rights standards.

“No religion must be allowed to supersede the cultural and secular legal principles of Yoruba land,” the communique added.

Earlier in his address, Iba Adams, while weighing in on the thorny attempt to introduce Sharia Law in the region, condemned the move and described it as an attempt to weaponise religion in politics. He said the introduction of the Sharia legal code could disrupt the peace in the region.

He said introducing Sharia Law would, in no way, improve the fortunes of the region economically, politically and culturally, noting that Yoruba land is, today, seen as the most economically developed region in West Africa.

“A policy that would be introduced, that could shatter the peace in the land and lead to anarchy, force our teeming youth population to take up arms and ultimately result in such societal malaise as banditry, as being witnessed in some parts of the country, is not welcomed in the Southwest,” Iba Adams said.

He observed that the impact of the breakdown of law and order, manifesting in banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and the likes, across other regions could not be overlooked.

Speaking on restructuring as a way out, he noted that there was no way Nigeria could move forward without restructuring.

“By this, I mean restructuring towards self-determination. In such an arrangement, every region would have their way to determine their future,” Adams added.

After critical deliberations on the increasing agitations for the entrenchment of political Sharia Law in parts of Yorubaland, and considering the historical, cultural, legal and political implications such efforts entail, YOV acknowledged the historical presence of Islam and Sharia elements in the Yoruba society, and the new wave of political maneuvering that threaten the delicate pluralism and secular foundation of the Nigerian state.

The guest lecturer, Prof Femi Obayori, stressed that it was imperative that Yoruba people, regardless of religious affiliation, interrogate the development within the context of their collective identity, the security realities of Nigeria and the need for genuine restructuring as a panacea.

He noted that Sharia was not new to Yoruba land, given that its presence in places like Ilorin and among Islamic scholars in the old Oyo Empire predated modern Nigeria.

He, however, observed that the recent proliferation of unregulated Sharia panels, attacks on traditional religion practitioners and actions against Isese festivals, pointed to a cultural offensive and not mere religious devotion.

He averred that political Sharia, as practised in 12 Northern states since 1999, included practices that contradict both the Yoruba worldview and international human rights principles.

He also observed that political elites at the federal level have shown greater interest in appeasing religious sentiments for electoral gain, rather than addressing existential threats.

Prof Kolawole Raheem, a technical adviser to YOV, noted that while Muslims in Yoruba land deserved access to dispute resolution mechanisms consistent with their faith, it must not override secular law or infringe on the rights of others.

He said that in states where political Sharia had taken root, non-Muslims often faced systemic discrimination, making replication in the South West unacceptable.

He submitted that the introduction of a parallel religious legal system is feared to potentially incite religious extremism, anarchy and insecurity, similar to the crises in other parts of Nigeria plagued by banditry, insurgency and kidnappings.

YOV Secretary General, Prince Adedokun Ademiluyi, also stressed the need for Yoruba to collaborate with other ethnic groups seeking restructuring, affirmative action or autonomy, particularly in the Middle Belt and South-South.

He said that community policing and regional security architecture must be strengthened to repel external threats and infiltration under any guise.

Some of the participants at the conference included Akogun Olakanye Franklin, Iyalode Abike Ade, Chief Mark Oyetunde, Ms Modupe Sodimu, Yeyeluwa Alice Eniola, Yeye Oge Tina Atinuke, Chief Gani Wahab, Prince Adedapo Adesanmi and Princess Adenike Olotu.

Others were Chief Kayode Orenisi, Chief Jeremiah Adesanya, Otunba Fadesewa Agbeke, Chief Olu Omo, Prince Olajide Olateru, Asiwaju Kayode Idowu, Mr Aikulola Folorunso, Mr Opaniyi Odeshina, Otunba Adewale Adepoju and Prince Adebimpe Ladigbolu, among others.