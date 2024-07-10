We are waiting for the appeal court – Imo Labour Party chieftain

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Okigwe zonal Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Engr Sunday Ike, has stated that only the LP can truly cater to the people’s welfare, as the current administration at both state and federal levels has failed them.

Engr Ike also expressed concern over the unsafe environment in the zone due to the activities of bandits, claiming that the so-called representatives have abandoned the people to their fate. He urged party members to remain steadfast, assuring them that the party is hopeful the Court of Appeal will deliver justice in their case.

He addressed the Local Government Executives of the party, noting that the people have suffered due to the alleged political robbery that occurred during the 2023 general elections, resulting in the imposition of unelected individuals.

“Everyone in Nigeria knows that the Labour Party won the presidential elections,” he stated. “In Imo state, the 11th November 2023 governorship polls were won by Senator Athan Achonu, as were both the senatorial elections, the House of Representatives, and the state Assembly. We were all witnesses to the brazen daylight robbery, how masked armed security men invaded polling stations and carted all the electoral materials to the government house, where magical results were produced.”

He added, “We are hopeful that the Court of Appeal will do justice to our case, and we are going to recover the mandate given to our party on 11th November 2023 by Imo people.”

Engr Ike emphasized that the Labour Party, as a party of the masses, is the only one that can work for the good of the Okigwe zone and the country in general. He lamented the absence of representatives at the National and State Assemblies, claiming they are not the true representatives of the people.