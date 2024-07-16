Uzodimma to High Court Judges,  carry yourself with dignity, honour 

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Monday swore in 10 new judges in Imo State – seven for the High Courts and three for the Customary Courts of Appeal, with a charge that they should carry themselves with dignity and honour in the dispensation of justice to the people.

The Governor said because judges, by virtue of their calling, are next to God in determining who lives or dies, it becomes imperative that they approach their responsibility with integrity, dignity and with the fear of God, resisting the temptation to do the unimaginable.

The 10 judges serving in the Imo State judiciary had gone through the scrutiny of the National Judicial Council, found worthy for elevation, hence they took the oath of office before Governor Uzodimma at the New Executive Chambers in line with Nigeria’s Constitutional provisions that recognise the existence of the three arms of government – executive, legislature and judiciary.

The High Court Judges are: Uchenna Mary Njoku, Cletus Ndubuisi Akowundu, Mathew Chinedu Ijezie, Chukwumaeze Ojiugo Chibuogwu, Adaego Peace Nnosiri, Ononogbo Chidi Linus and Emeka Uzoma Orafu.

Their three counterparts of the Customary Courts of Appeal includ: Ofoha Sylvester Uchenna, GreenMan Ezenna Eleanya and Ibeh Rosemund Oluehi.

In his remarks, the Governor congratulated them on their appointment and described it as a remarkable lift in their legal career, hence they have every reason to be grateful to God.

Governor Uzodimma emphasised the role of judges in the dispensation of justice and which demands a lot of integrity. “As judges at the temple of justice and administration, you must uphold very high level of integrity and honour and dispense justice without fear or favour.”

He enjoined them to carry themselves with dignity and honour as their job demands seriousness for them to succeed.

“Be properly guided to avoid miscarriage of justice and note that after God, you carry with you the decision of life and death.”

Reminding the judges that the Judiciary has of late come under serious scrutiny by the public, Governor Uzodimma urged them to be circumspect in the discharge of their duties, and conduct themselves in a manner that will not leave anybody in doubt about their pronouncements, advising them to remember that they are “the last hope of the common man.”

Governor Uzodimma said that the executive arm of the government which he represents in Imo State has since he assumed office continued to prioritise the welfare of the judiciary, creating an enabling environment for the operators of the arm to function optimally.

He recalled that on assumption of office he took time to offset the mounting arrears of salaries owed judges and other judiciary officials by previous administrations.

For instance, he said to encourage the judges to do their work effectively, he provided them with brand new vehicles, renovated judicial buildings and equipped them with state of art infrastructure, among other things.

To further demonstrate his passion for the welfare of judges, Governor Uzodimma announced the gift of brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for 16 judges, including the newly sworn-in 10 judges.

He promised that his administration will continue to do all that are necessary to facilitate and encourage the judiciary to do her best.

To the relatives and friends of the Judges, Governor Uzodimma urged them “not to place undue pressure on the judges that will make them derail in their avowed duties.”

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the Judges, Hon. Justice Uchenna Mary Njoku expressed gratitude to God Almighty for their nomination and approval, thanking the Governor for “proving dependable.”

They also thanked the Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon Justice Theresa Chikeka for her support and promised not to let both the Governor, the Chief Judge and the State down.

Justice Njoku assured on behalf of her colleagues that they will deliver on their mandate and contribute their quota to the development of Imo State.

Earlier, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Imo State, Barr. COC Akaolisa, thanked the Governor for appointing the Judges as recommended by the National Judicial Council.

He described their inauguration as a good thing happening to the judiciary in Imo State, saying that, “it will go a long way in making Justice easier and accessible to the people of the State.”

“Before now, the State Judiciary has been in short supply of Judges to dispense justice in the State,” said Akaolisa.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, and members of the State Expanded Executive Council.

The Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe led members of the State House of Assembly to the event while the Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice Chikeka led members of the Bench and Bar of the State Judiciary to the occasion.

Other dignitaries came from the traditional institution, the religious, the business community and the academia.

The families and friends of the newly sworn-in judges.