Taraba: Gov. Kefas disburses funds for 171 projects in communities

By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government in partnership with the World Bank, under the Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) has launched the disbursement of funds to 62 communities in Southern Taraba State for the implementation of 171 micro projects.

The Project which cuts across Water, Health, Education, and Environment sectors targets to provide more rural communities in the State with basic amenities.

The State Governor Agbu Kefas, who was represented at the launching of the project by the Commissioner, State Ministry of Commerce and Industry Peter George, charged the Community Project Implementation Committees to be prudent in the management of resources.

He also reiterated his administration’s passion for grassroots development by keeping the rural communities in touch with Government policies and programmes, and added that the mismanagement of funds for the project will not be tolerated.

“This administration has an unwavering passion for development especially at the grassroots where development has been far-fetched. This disbursement is therefore in line with our blueprint to ensure grassroots development since most of our population resides in the rural areas.

“Let me assure you all that I am passionate about this program and hope to see full execution of all the projects. These may seem like micro projects but each of them is a priority of my administration and I will not hesitate to slam the big hammer on anyone who tries to siphon the monies meant for these projects or jeopardize it’s implementation in anyway.

“Let me call on the various communities who are to benefit from these projects to consider them as theirs’ and so be vigilant in ensuring that the projects are not vandalized but stay functional for the purposes which they are provided” the Governor said.