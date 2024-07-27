Students, youth leaders in Nasarawa abandon protest, embrace dialogue

During the engagement, Nasarawa State’s Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Comrade Shuiabu Sani, urged the youth to engage constructively. “Protests are being used by some individuals to destabilize the country.”

“In Nasarawa State, the administration of His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has been very friendly to the youth and student communities.”

Sani highlighted the significant inclusion of youth in governance under Governor Sule’s administration. “Numerous young people have been engaged as political office holders and in various ministries, departments, and agencies. Over 1,000 youths have been employed as civil servants and teachers,” he noted.

He also pointed out the conversion of long-term casual workers in the national and state House of Assembly to permanent and pensionable positions. “This shows the administration’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of young people,”

“We have collaborated with His Excellency to provide scholarships and allowances to students in various institutions,” Sani said. “Despite challenges, the achievements and successes recorded cannot be overlooked.”

Acknowledging the discomfort caused by some government policies, Sani urged the youth to support these initiatives for long-term benefits. “These policies are meant to better the livelihood of Nigerians in the long run. We must drive these policies and programs so that our tomorrow will be better than today,” he said.

Sani stressed the importance of maintaining law and order. “His Excellency, the governor, has been doing everything possible to ensure stability. Protests are a constitutional right, but we must avoid letting hoodlums hijack them,” he said.

“It’s not about any individual; it’s about our country and its future,” Sani emphasized. “We must ensure that the achievements we’ve recorded are built upon, not destroyed.”

Comrade Jaffar Loko, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, warned about the potential for violence and destruction that protests can bring. “During the End SARS protests, many government infrastructures were destroyed, and it took years to recover,”‘.

Loko recounted his efforts during the End SARS protests, mobilizing youth to avoid participation. “I urge the youth of Nasarawa not to get involved in the planned protest. Let’s engage in dialogue instead,” he said.

Despite voicing concerns, youth leaders and student representatives from various tertiary institutions agreed to support the administration and avoid protest action. They requested stipends for students, particularly those in leadership positions. “We all agreed that dialogue is the best way forward,”.