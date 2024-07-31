Sporadic gunshots rock Owerri, residents scamper to safety

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, is presently engulfed in sporadic gunshots, leading to panic among residents who are scampering for safety.

Our correspondent gathered that the Okigwe, Wetheral, and Tetlow junction roads, very close to the State Police Command, were not spared by the hoodlums.

Other areas affected are Ikenegbu, Ama Hausa, IMSU back gate, MCC Road, and Okigwe Road.

Owerri is on fire, see my office road …. Gunshots all over the city. This protest has already been hijacked by goons in Owerri #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/81EmKeKJQR — Hqmper (@chibuikemnaaw) July 31, 2024



Although it is yet to be ascertained who is behind the shootings, the State Police spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the command suspects the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“They are pure cowards. The criminals, suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN, adopted a guerrilla-like strategy where they come out from their enclaves, unleash a surprise attack and go back into hiding. However, concerted efforts are underway by security agencies to apprehend them,” he said.