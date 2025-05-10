From Idu Jude, Abuja

Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) National Caretaker Committee, has dismissed allegations questioning her membership status, calling detractors “enemies of the democratised system”.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, May 8, Usman clarified that she has been a registered LP member since 2022, hailing from Kagarku Ward, Jere South, Kagarko Local Government, Kaduna State.

“I am proud to tell you that I am a registered member of the LP… I was the one who paid for the production of all the registration cards being used in my wards and handed them over to my chairman,” she said, urging critics to verify her status with ward executives.

“Those who are masterminding this unverified rumour should visit my ward… rather than belittling themselves.” She vowed to sanitise the party of undemocratic practices.

Usman announced that the LP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) extended a vote of confidence in Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate and national leader, as well as the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and LP caucuses in the National Assembly and state assemblies.

She cited a Supreme Court ruling ending Julius Abure’s leadership, quoting Justice John Inyang Okoro: “The decisions of the trial court and the court below, recognising Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the first respondent (LP), are hereby set aside.”

Usman revealed investigations showing Abure illegally issued State Executive Committee letters every three months, breaching LP’s constitution. “Accordingly, we hereby nullify all letters issued by the erstwhile Chairman to State Executive Committees,” she concluded.