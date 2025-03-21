By John Ogunsemore

The 2023 presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rab’iu Kwankwaso has flayed the 10th National Assembly over its endorsement of emergency rule in Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement he released on Friday.

Kwankwaso said the National Assembly’s decision to endorse President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation in Rivers was tantamount to adding insult to injury.

Recall that the president declared a state of emergency in Rivers on Tuesday.

He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and members of the State House of Assembly.

Furthermore, the president appointed a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas (rtd) as Sole Administrator of the state for six months.

Both chambers of the National Assembly ratified the president’s action via voice votes on Thursday, which attracted criticism from various quarters, especially among the opposition.

Weighing in, Kwankwaso said the National Assembly had no justification for endorsing the “illegality”.

The former Kano governor recounted how legislative failure in the Third Republic precipitated the political crisis in 1992/1993.

“I have closely followed developments in Rivers State in the past two days, and my initial silence was informed by the desire to let the authorities and parties in the conflict to do what is right.

“First, I am perturbed by the unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to suspend Governor Similayi Fubara of Rivers State, his Deputy and all elected state legislators from office.

“The legislature has the responsibility to hold the executive responsible and not always play to its tune. It is therefore appalling to see this 10th Assembly become more rubberstamp than any of its predecessors,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso particularly condemned the National Assembly’s use of voice votes in ratifying the president’s action.

He said, “More disturbing is the unilateral decision by both chambers of the National Assembly to ratify the president’s proclamation. I had hoped that the legislators would not add salt to injury by passing this illegality.

“The Constitution is clear on the method of voting on issues of such importance, and the decision to use the voice vote in deciding this is not consistent with the proper procedures and transparency.

“The decision by the legislators to speedily discuss and decide on a state of emergency that alters the democratic leadership structure in Rivers State undermines our democracy.”

He urged the judiciary to rise up to save democracy in Nigeria.

“Our judiciary also has the very important task of balancing the balance of power by being fair to all parties in any conflict. I believe that the custodians of the Law in Nigeria need to wake up to their responsibility of calming nerves by being as just as possible, with judgments devoid of any hint of external influence.

“At this age of our democracy, this action by President Tinubu to suspend all elected officials in Rivers State is not only unconstitutional, but also a recipe for anarchy and disregard for the highest public office in the state. The National Assembly that should check this excess should not encourage it.

“Moreover, for a politician that prides himself as a consistent advocate and defender of democracy in our country, the decision by President Tinubu to draft in the military into a position of leadership is hugely dangerous to the progress we have made in the 26 years of democratic journey.”

According to him, President Tinubu should know better than “bringing the military closer to power after the good work President Olusegun Obasanjo did of confining them to their barracks while he led this country”.

He noted that this proclamation and the subsequent pronouncements by the Attorney General of the Federation have now sent numerous people in states led by the opposition into disarray, “as they set a dangerous precedence for how the Head of State can grip on states that do not share the same political standing with the centre”.