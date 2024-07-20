Rights groups call for release of bizman detained by military

By Abubakar Yakubu

Human rights groups, Protect the Weak International Foundation and Centre for Human Rights Defence International have called for the immediate release of Mr Kingsley Egemole, a businessman, who was arrested on June 19 2024, by soldiers at the Ojo Army Barracks in Lagos.

The groups’ spokesperson, Comrade Chinonso Uba Nonsonkwa, who stated this during a press briefing in Abuja,, appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure the business man’s release, noting that he is a very peaceful person and is being held unjustly.

He said ever since his arrest, Egemole.s wife and lawyer have being denied access to him by the Army authority.

The spokesperson said the detainee hails from Umuhu Okabia in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State and is the Chief Executive Officer of Young Builders Construction Company at No 1 Akinsoji Street, off Igbobi Road, Fadeyi in Lagos.

He described Egemole as a family man and a philanthropist, who assists the less privileged with his non-governmental organization, Agbaedo Nkiti Foundation.

“Egemole’s dilemma began when he called for a peaceful approach in ending the security crisis at Orsu Local Government Area, which did not go down well with some of those in charge of the security outfit in the area, who allegedly vowed to deal with him and laid a spurious complaint against him with the army.

“We have on voice records several threats of arrest and blackmail against Egemole, and they have accomplished it through his arrest by the Nigeria Army,” the spokesman further disclosed

He also called on the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State House of Assembly, United Nations, all international human rights groups and the general public, including Ndi Imo and Ndi Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, to add their voices to the release of Egemole.

Wife of the detainee, Mrs Ifeoma Jovita Egemole, in a phone chat, said she visited Dodan Barracks in company of the family’s lawyer to see her husband but they were denied access to him.

Lawyer to the family, Nnaemeka Ejiofor, said according to the military, Egemole is being detained as a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra / Eastern Security Network.