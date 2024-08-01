Protesters vandalise Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency office, loot property

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the nationwide protest against socio-economic hardship began across the country yesterday, protesters in Kaduna metropolis have called on President Bola Tinubu to bring back fuel subsidy, stop Boko Haram insurgency and banditry.

This was even as some of the protesters stormed Sokoto road office of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) and vandalised it

The State Supervising Commissioner of Internal security and home affairs spoke on Liberty FM, a private radio station on the attack, saying the protesters vandalised the office.

As at the time of this report, one police man was said to have been injured by the protesters, even as 25 protesters were arrested by the police.

However, the the Kaduna State police Command, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan did not pick his phone call when our Correspondent contacted him at 3.08pm yesterday for confirmation.

Many of the protesters occupied the ever busy Ahmadu Bello Way, Alkali road, Kawo road, Tudun Wada road, as from 10 am, carrying placards with different inscriptions such as, “Bring Back Fuel Subsidy, Stop Banditry, amongst others.

Our Correspondent noted that business premises, shops, markets and filling stations were shut for fear of vandalisation and looting by hoodlums.

It was observed that most of the protesters in Kaduna were mostly minors and Shiites members, displaying green leaves and shouting, “we don’t want palliatives, give us good governance, we are kicking against fuel subsidy removal, Tinubu must bring it back”.

The more the police tried to disperse them, the more the Shiites were said to have remained adamant.

As at 8am yesterday, major streets and highways in Kaduna city were deserted with security operatives seen keeping vigil in the areas in case of breaking of law and order by protesters, but once it was 10am the streets were fully occupied.

At about 1.30 pm most of the protesters were seen returning back to their various homes, especially those from the southern part of city who joined their counterpart in the Northern part along the major streets in the city centre.

Against speculation, no curfew was imposed in Kaduna as at yesterday as a government official simply stated on his Facebook handle, “Everything is under control in Kaduna. No any curfew was imposed. Be calm”.

Meanwhile, civil rights activist and former National Assembly lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the violence and looting by hoodlums in Kano.

The ex- lawmaker however, cautioned the protesters in Kaduna to be peaceful and law abiding as they engaged in protest.

Sani who took to his X account on Thursday said: “the images and clips of the looting in Kano is unfortunate and condemnable.”

According to him, “all efforts must be put in place to secure people’s lives and property.”

The civil rights activists urged kaduna residents to shun violence, while engaging themselves in protest.

“The protesters have the rights to protest. But, they should not allow thugs and criminals to hijack protest and start looting.

“I totally condemn the looting in Kano. And the security should live up to expectation by ensuring law and order”, Sani said.