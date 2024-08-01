Protest: Kaduna streets empty, businesses shut

Several stores and businesses in the Kaduna metropolis and surrounding areas remained shuttered following the start of nationwide protests throughout Nigeria.

Although prominent routes in Kaduna city were desolate as commuters remained indoors for fear of the unknown, retail establishments within communities were running at a bare minimum as some people who wanted to witness the demonstration as it developed gathered near beancake sellers and tea cafes.

The popular Ahmadu Bello Way, located in the Central Business District of Kaduna State’s capital, is deserted, with no vehicular or human movement, unlike on a regular day when the road is packed with activity.

Because most commuters are remaining at home, public transit networks are underutilized.

Shops and businesses around Junction Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kakuri Busstop, Sabon Tasha, Kawo, and Mando have shuttered their doors to avoid protest-related damage or looting.

Meanwhile, traders and sellers remain indoors to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, security forces are deployed to critical sites and potential flashpoints to preserve order and safeguard civilians, including protesters, if they emerge.