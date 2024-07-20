NewsPolitics

Prioritize women inclusion in political process – Hon Erond

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
National Coordinator  of the coalition of all APC women support Groups , Hon Oluchi Erondu has called on political leaders to prioritise women’s inclusions in the political process as a compensation for women’s marginalization in other spheres of governance,  particularly in the National, state Houses of Assembly and other positions of authority. 
The APC chieftain who stated this in Owerri, Imo state capital, said that Women’s participation in Nigerian politics has been historically limited, with minimal representation in decision-making roles. This dearth of female voices she noted  perpetuates gender inequality and hinders the nation’s progress.”
She said , ”  it is  timely and compelling by ensuring women’s inclusion in local government elections, as Nigeria can tap  into the unique perspectives and strengths of women leaders”.
She also emphasised that the inclusion of women in political decision making would foster more inclusive and equitable decision-making, and that it address the socio-economic needs of women and marginalized communities , enhance the credibility and legitimacy of democratic institutions in the country .
” The local government level is an ideal starting point for this transformative shift by empowering women to take on leadership roles, Nigeria can create a ripple effect, inspiring future generations of female leaders and catalyzing systemic change.The time for women’s empowerment in Nigeria politics is now”. She submitted .
