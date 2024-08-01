Perilous times ahead

Nigeria as a country had always been soaked with either political or religious tension. However since 2000 the country like a soaked cloth, has continuously been soaked with both insecurity and lately, with economic tension. Both insecurity and bad economy are very dangerous pointer in any country as they become tools of insurrection.

Agreeable, the president Bola Tinubu administration cannot completely extricate itself from any economic problem facing the country. Moso the prevalent insecurity around the country and the existing maladministration, should be shared with previous administration of President Muhammad Buhari, despite President Tinubu’s one year in office. Afterall, former President of America, Mr Barack Obama made significant economic impact in only six months same with Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Presidents John Kufor and John Atta of Ghana. So, Nigerian agitating over hard times sequel to lack of good life and poor living condition that has paralyzed the country . The bad economy has completely debased larger percentage of the population which comprises the youths and the elderly. They had been complaining of lack in many dimensions. Lack of jobs, lack of health care, lack of affordable house rents due to high cost of building materials. lack of financial power as foodstuffs and other items in the market are astronomically costly and out of the reach of the average citizen. There is nothing in the market whose price has not been doubled or increased like petrol, diesel and kerosine that had tripled. Infact, there is no sector of the economy that has not increased their prices not minding the poor wages of both government and private sector workers. Simply explained, Nigerians are going through hard times, exhibited with hunger. If the current situation in the country is to be explained in proper perspective, then one would not be incorrect to say that people are going through Perilous times. A time when Nigerians were aggravated to embark on a peaceful demonstration and protest across the country to exercise there fundamental human rights. (To be continued)

—————————————

Right to respond PSC versus Police palava (2)

The Constitution and all extant rules and regulations unequivocally say the PSC is superior in all areas of control including the current vexed issue of recruitment that is the bone of contention–up to Supreme Court.

And what happens to an Extant Law in a Civilised Society? Unquestionable obidience of course !..Anything outside that is the anarchy that we are witnessing at present.

Society cannot choose which law to obey. The Police (an enforcer of laws)— irony of all ironies –cannot choose which law to obey–A legal abomination.

As at this moment the Police must reverse itself and save all of us from eternal shame and blunder by obeying a valid law. Where shall we all hide our faces and integrity if Police is carrying out a “Coup: ie upturning a law enacted in a Democracy..

Once again I am forced to comment on this sad issue as an insider. I was the SA to Alhaji Smith when the smoke that has now become a conflagration started..

Same story, same propaganda, same stalemate, same exaggeration, same false excitement, same lies and fabricated scenarios.

Alhaji Musilimi Smith, Justice Ogunbiyi, AIG Bawa Lawal and my humble self all made serious efforts to make IGP Muhamed Adamu and his Management Team see the danger in what they were doing..

The PSC, we told him, by law, was Supreme and that Past IGPS and Past PSC Chairmen had always managed to accommodate each other’s positions in the interest of the Security of the Country. We cited Smith (as IGP) Tafa Balogun, Sunday Ehindero, Mike Okiro (as IGP). We also cited Pa Parry Osayande and the Respected Civilian Chairman.All these past Players first of all recognized the Supreme position of the PSC. They would thereafter go behind closed “mature respected doors” and jaw- jaw to reach some reasonable give and take position. They never washed this sacred linen in public. Adamu and Team became adamant, threw all caution to the winds. Some interlopers for selfish interests started stoking the rebellious fire to encourage open disobedience to lawful, constitutional orders. It was a macabre dance of Institutional shame. When the PSC became so overwhelmed by this open rebellion it wisely decided to go back to court to confirm and validate the extatant Powers. And the Courts painstakingly and unequivocally affirmed and confirmed the Constitutional and Legal Supremeacy of the PSC over the Police in all areas of Discipline, Promotion , Recruitment (Except the IGP). The Records are there..

Every reasonable law abiding citizen should therefore not have this undue rigmaroling.What a sad opportunity for history to repeat itself with the concomitant higher price !.

What to do ? Let us first obey the law. that says PSC is the undisputed authority to recruit policemen for the Country ..choosing what aspect of a law to obey or disobey or rationalise not only amounts to comtempt of Court it also translate to mutiny..coup d’etat, open rebellion and an unpadonanable lawlessness..

It is equally sad and retrogressive that anybody under whatever guise would want to rationalise crass illegality by the Police.

Once a law is democtically enacted and judicially tested and affirmed it must be obeyed willingly.

The IGP and his Team must obey the Law and thereafter approach the PSC for a decent tete- a- tete for accommodation of all diverse interests.

The Press and Counter Press Releases in recent times should all be withdrawn and proper dousing of the undue fire be honestly pursued. People rationalizing the IGP’s position are, with respect, nothing but anachirst..supporting someone or a group to upturn an Extant Law through open, treasonable, puerile, holier-than-thou, albeit illegal means..

Honestly I cannot find a more acidic description.Let’s learn to obey laws or be ready for real anarchy.God forbid perceived, inherent yet enormous powers of the office of the IGP. A body that will dispassionately dentify and protect various interest groups (women, human rights, media, and diverse ethnic groups) especially in the volatile area of Police recruitment, placement and promotions as being noted today. Series of meetings and brainstorming eventually led to the establishment of the Police Service Commission as we know it today. The records are there as space will not permit me here. One can imagine what would have happened in the absence of this “Check and Balance” Body..It will then be preposterous to do anything that will prevent the Commission from performing these all important assignments.

If the Police Hierarchy is not comfortable with the current arrangement it should first of all obey the Extant Law..Thereafter move to ammend the Law either through the Courts or Procedural Ammendment through the National Assembly. Any illegal ambush will be unacceptable to the Civilised Society.

As an individual person, I am simply talking Law..No special interest. Like the blindfolded Lady of Justice, I am for Justice and the Supremeacy of the rule of law without which there will be chaos.No society can pick which area of a composite law to obey.

Back home and down to earth, which Son(Police) should unduely and periodically pick quarrel with his Father (PSC) with a view to rubbishing, insulting and opening him to reducule? (On the same matter). Yesterday it was Muslimi Smith, today it is Solomon Arase and if care is not taken it might be Argungu tomorrow. A Roulette Wheel. A case of as it was yesterday today and tomorrow..days without end. Let’ s do justice even if the heavens fall. Finally I must not fail to mention one stricking irony in this do or die rivalry.It is only during Recruitment that the matter becomes hot but everybody rolls out the drum and rejoices whenever the same PSC reels out Promotion ( By Dr Olayinka Balogun fsi.BL Ph.D.CP Rtd).