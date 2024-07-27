Otti, Orji, Sen Nwaogu mourn Iwuanyanwu

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti, former governor Theodore Orji and Senator Nkechi Nwaogu have mourned the demise of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Governor Otti in a statement said he received the death of Iwuanyanwu with shock and heavy heart.

The Governor described the death of the leader of Ndigbo Worldwide as a great loss to the Igbo nation and the entire country.

He said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a great patriot, lover of his people, a successful leader and an outstanding professional, businessman and leader.

In the same vein, a former governor of the state, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji expressed sadness over the demise of Iwuanyanwu. In the statement he personally signed and which was released by his Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, Sen. Orji, recalling the remarkable contributions of Iwuanyanwu in the political development of Nigeria, said he was heartbroken over his death. “I feel for the family, the state, Ndigbo and Nigeria at large. In her own, the former Senator representing Abia Central at the Senate, Chief (Mrs) Nwaogu described Iwuanyanwu ‘s death as irreparable.