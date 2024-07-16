Osun SSG empowers graduates, artisans with POS machines, grants

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Secretary of Osun State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, on Tuesday, presented cheques of N15 million cooperative grant to each of the wards in Osogbo Local Government of the state.

He also distributed 45 Point of Sales (POS) machines with startup cash of N25,000 while 37 people who have been trained in make-up, gele, manicure and pedicure also received certificates and equipment.

Under his Imole Bibiire Empowerment programme, Igbalaye also announced the completion of a hand pump borehole in Ward 10, a motorised borehole in Ward 8, a public toilet in Ward 7 and the registration of 500 aged ones in the Osun health insurance scheme.

Igbalaye promised that the programme will continue every four months interval to ensure that the dividend of democracy reaches the people at the grassroots level.

“We embarked on this initiative with a singular vision: to equip our people with the skills and resources necessary to carve out better futures for themselves and their families.

“These initiatives underscore our unwavering commitment to holistic community development. We believe that true empowerment transcends mere rhetoric; it requires tangible investments in people’s lives and livelihoods.

“By supporting entrepreneurship, improving access to clean water, and enhancing healthcare access, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable change and inclusive growth across Osogbo Local Government.

“To all our trainees, I commend you for your dedication and perseverance. Remember, these certificates and equipment symbolize not just your achievements, but your potential to thrive and excel in your chosen endeavors. Seize every opportunity that comes your way, and let your success be a testament to the transformative power of empowerment,” Igbalaye said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Agboola Dare said the empowerment scheme which includes make-up artistry, manicures and pedicures, would go a long way to provide a means of livelihood for them and their families.

He appreciated the SSG for deeming it fit to not just pay for their training but also provide them with working tools as well as take-off grants.

Some dignitaries at the event include; the deputy governor, speaker and deputy speaker of the house of assembly, Yeye Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, and PDP chairman, Sunday Bisi among others.