Osimhen trains separately for second consecutive day

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen trained separately for the second day in a row due to muscle fatigue.

Multiple sources in Italy, including Il Corriere dello Sport, claim that Napoli star Osimhen trained separately for the second consecutive day due to muscle fatigue.

According to reports, Osimhen didn’t join his teammates on the pitch but worked separately in the gym instead.

Osimhen has recently signed a contract extension with the Partenopei, but the deal includes a €130m clause, so Napoli are prepared to part company with the Nigerian star.

No club, however, has yet paid the clause or sent offers for the 25-year-old, so the striker has started the pre-season under Antonio Conte at Dimaro in Trentino Alto Adige.

The latest reports claim that Osimhen dreams of moving to the Premier League, but Al Ahli and PSG are currently the most interested clubs in securing his services.

Conte is ready to part company with Osimhen and has already identified Romelu Lukaku as his ideal replacement.