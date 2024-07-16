Olawepo-Hashim condemns assassination attempt on life of ex-US president, Trump

The unfortunate attempt on the life of former US President, Donald Trump, over the weekend and candidate of the Republican Party who narrowly escaped assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania, United States, has been condemned by a former Presidential Candidate in Nigeria, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

This was contained in a press statement released in Abuja by his media team.

Olawepo-Hashim maintained that “he joined millions of people all over the world to thank God for the life of this enigmatic leader who has been preserved by Mercy of God.”

He also sympathise with the families of the victims of the shooting.

“The unfortunate incident is reminiscent of the assassination of JF Kennedy and attempted killing of President Ronald Regan, is a sad reminder that political violence remains a critical issue in one of the world’s most advanced democracies, as it is a world wide phenomenon,” He said.

The politician maintained that “the assassination attempt is condemnable and every lover of democracy must work for unity and peace to remove the toxicity in the atmosphere that breeds this sort of barbaric act.”