NPFL, PFC winners, awardees receive prize monies—GTI

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the President Federation Cup (PFC), GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited has confirmed that Rangers International FC of Enugu has received their prize money of N150million for emerging champions of the 2023/2024 NPFL season.

GTI Head of Media Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba who broke the cheery news in Lagos revealed that winners of the 2024 President Federation Cup (PFC) for men, El-Kanemi Warriors FC also received their prize money of N50million, while the runners up, Abia Warriors FC got N20million.

He further stated that in the women’s category of PFC, winners, Rivers Angels FC received N25million while runners up, Naija Ratels FC of Abuja got the sum of N10million.

Prize money of N1million was given to each of the awardees in the men and women’s PFC categories which includes Highest Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player and Best Goalkeeper respectively.

Reacting to the prompt receipt of their prize monies, some Chairmen/CEO’s of the aforementioned award-winning clubs and individuals commended GTI, NPFL and NFF for the timely payment of the prize monies in the outgone season.

In his submission, Enugu Rangers GM/CEO, Amobi Ezeaku expressed delight after receiving their club’s prize money which according to him will assist the team prepare adequately for their continental engagement next season.

“On behalf of the management and players of Enugu Rangers Football Club, we want to express our appreciation to the NFF, NPFL and their strategic partners GTI Group for upholding the integrity of financial commitment to the Champion of the league. We are glad we got our prize money at a record time to enable us to plan for next season. Frankly, it shows that we are truly in a new dawn in our elite league following the successful completion of the 2023/2024 season,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Enugu Rangers gaffer, Fidelis Ilechukwu thumbed up the strategic impact of GTI Group’s initiative towards the restructuring of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and assured that his team are busy in the transfer market in a bid to acquire fresh legs to fortify the squad ahead of their continental engagement next season.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with GTI, the Chairman of Naija Ratels FC, runners up in the PFC Women’s category, Allison Ene James commended the NFF for staging a hitch-free competition and praised their strategic partners GTI on their commitment in repositioning Nigeria football ecosystem.